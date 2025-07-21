New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): The gratuity limit for Delhi Vidyut Board - Employees Terminal Benefit Fund (2002) pensioners has been increased from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh, Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood said on Monday.

This long-pending demand has been approved by the Delhi government, benefitting around 500 pensioners immediately.

Also Read | Fact Check: Is Vijay Deverakonda the Man Performing Parkour in Viral Video As Prep for 'Kingdom'? Here's the Truth!.

The Power Department discussed the proposal in detail and has submitted it to the Board of Trustees for consideration and ratification.

Ashish Sood, the Minister of Power, emphasized the Delhi government's commitment to retired employees' welfare and the timely resolution of such matters.

Also Read | Lava Agni 4 Price in India Leaked, Likely To Launch Soon; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The financial implication is estimated at Rs 16 crore for the period January 2024 to March 2025. An additional Rs 15 crore is expected for DA and future increments.

The gratuity limit enhancement is in line with recommendations from the Government of India's Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare. This move reinforces the Delhi Government's commitment to the financial security and dignity of its retired employees, Minister Sood said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)