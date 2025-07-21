New Delhi, July 21: Lava is said to be preparing for the launch of its new smartphones, the Agni 4, in India. The Lava Agni 4 is expected to be the successor to the Lava Agni 3, which made its debut in October 2024. While the official Lava Agni 4 launch date has not been confirmed yet, leaked details about its features and design are surfacing online. Reports also suggest that the Lava Agni 4 price in India is expected to be under INR 25,000, and it may launch in August 2025.

Additionally, the upcoming Lava Blaze Dragon 5G has a confirmed launch date set for July 25 in India. The Lava Blaze Dragon 5G smartphone is expected to offer a sleek design with its curved-edge design. It will feature a dual rear camera setup, which may appeal to users looking for budget-friendly camera smartphones. Reports suggest that the Lava Blaze Dragon 5G could be priced starting at around INR 10,000 in India.

Lava Agni 4 Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the smartphone is likely to come with a metal frame and a white back panel. The Lava Agni 4 is expected to arrive with a curved edge design, and the volume rockers and power button might be positioned on the right side of the smartphone. The Lava Agni 4 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor.

The smartphone may feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display. The display of the device may offer a 120Hz of refresh rate. It could include a pill-shaped camera module with a dual-camera setup and an LED flash. The smartphone will likely include a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP secondary lens. The device may include a 32MP front camera. The Lava Agni 4 could come with a 7,000mAh battery, and it is likely to support 80W fast charging.

