Fact Check: Is Vijay Deverakonda the Man Performing Parkour in Viral Video As Prep for ‘Kingdom’? Here’s the Truth!

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to return to the big screen with the upcoming action entertainer Kingdom. Written and directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom sees Deverakonda take on the role of a spy. The film is reportedly planned as a two-part franchise, with the sequel contingent on the first film's box office performance. Bhagyashri Borse plays the female lead, and the film is slated for a theatrical release on July 31. ‘Kingdom’ New Release Date: Vijay Deverakonda’s Action Drama To Hit Theatres on July 31 (Watch Video).

As part of his preparation for the physically demanding role, Vijay Deverakonda has reportedly undergone a rigorous fitness regimen. In the midst of this, a video has gone viral on social media, showing a man with a beard performing an intense parkour stunt. Due to the facial resemblance, the video has been widely circulated with captions such as, "Rowdy Star @TheDeverakonda, Dedication and Hardwork."

While the video might be convincing at first glance, we’re here to burst that bubble - because the man in the video is not Vijay Deverakonda. In fact, he’s not even Indian.

The Truth: The Man in the Video Is Mostafa Hormati

The person featured in the video is Mostafa Hormati, a skilled parkour artist from Iran. Hormati regularly shares videos of his jaw-dropping stunts on his Instagram and YouTube channels. The same viral clip being attributed to Deverakonda was actually posted on Hormati’s Instagram account about a week before this article was published.

You can clearly see the original video on his profile, where he frequently showcases parkour sequences involving rooftop jumps, flips, and obstacle courses - none of which are connected to the filming or promotional content of Kingdom. Fact Check: Aamir Khan’s ‘Raja Hindustani’ Chartbuster ‘Pardesi Pardesi’ Copied From Upendra’s Kannada Song? Viral Post Debunked – Here’s the Truth!

Why the Confusion?

The confusion appears to stem from the physical resemblance - beard, hairstyle, and overall build - combined with the timing of Kingdom’s promotions. With anticipation building around Deverakonda’s return to action, it’s not surprising that fans are quick to connect the dots. However, this is a classic case of mistaken identity driven by visual similarity and fan enthusiasm.

Conclusion

To sum it up, while the viral video is impressive, it has nothing to do with Vijay Deverakonda or his upcoming film Kingdom. The man in the clip is Iranian parkour athlete Mostafa Hormati, and the stunt is unrelated to any Bollywood or Telugu film production.

As always, it's important to verify the source of viral videos before drawing conclusions - especially in an era where lookalikes and misattributed content can quickly blur the line between fact and fiction.

