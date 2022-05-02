New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI/GPRC): In November 2021, Jumboking, India's favourite brand of vegetarian burgers, opened its doors to serve the bustling metropolis of Delhi, at the Kashmere Gate Metro station. As of April 2022, eight more stores are under construction in the vast network of metro stations in the Delhi-NCR region. city. Delhi will now be dotted by the iconic 'JK-BITE', a short form logo introduced by the company in 2017, recognisable from a mile away. The signage is akin to the golden arches developed by McDonalds in 1968, as a way to instantly build familiarity with its patrons.

"Delhi is blessed with a high density of young population and a vibrant food culture, just like Mumbai" shares Dheeraj Gupta, Founder and MD, Jumboking Foods. "For us, it is a market of upwards of 100 stores. In both cities, we serve the 'On The Go' population with conveniently located stores across metros, trains, bus stations and airports.

One of the most vocal advocates of franchising in the country, Gupta has played a key role in the large-scale acceptance of franchising as a framework for business in the QSR industry. Gupta believes and advocates that franchising is a business model which magnifies the principle of 'together we achieve more'. The key lies in being selective about on-boarding operator-franchisees, being uncompromising about the real estate and then being relentless about delivering a world class experience to today's consumers who are spoilt for choice. To put it simply, franchising is a 'win-win-win' business model where the first win is for the consumers, the 2nd win is for the entrepreneur franchisees and the 3rd win is for the entire manufacturing, distribution eco-system set up by the parent company.

Gupta incepted Jumboking back in August 2001. Today, as one of India's largest homegrown QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) brands, Jumboking has an aspirational, youth-centric focus that celebrates individuality, enterprise and achievement. The entire product range- lip smacking flavors of premium vegetarian burgers such as Spicy Mexican, Nachos, Hara Bhara Kabab, Mac & Cheese, Crispy Veg, Big Crunch and Corn Palak, along with fries (cheese and peri peri), thick shakes, coke and softy is available in Delhi as well.

The brand amplifies its reach through its delivery partnerships with Swiggy and Zomato, which are particularly important during mega- events like IPL. The other reason for ordering in, is that India's corporates are still balancing WFH and physical attendance. "The win-win equation between digital platforms and QSRs is yet to be explored fully in India. The demand for delivery is driven by a 'consumer need'- that of convenience. Hence, it is based on 'pull' not push. Ordering online has picked up tremendously in markets like Mumbai and Pune and my sense is that Delhiites will demand this convenience too," adds Gupta.

