Teacher Appreciation Week is celebrated every year in the first week of May. Teacher Appreciation Week 2022 will be observed from May 2 to May 7, with National Teacher Day being observed on the first Tuesday of the first week of May. It is a week to appreciate and thank the wonderful teachers for the endless support they have been giving us. During the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown, the teachers have been there with us and our children to guide, support and educate them online without any obstruction. This week is a time for all of us to thank them for all their hard work. As you celebrate Teacher appreciation week 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Share WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Status and HD Images On This Important Day For Educators!

The origin of the Teacher appreciation week is unknown. But in 1944, an Arkansas schoolteacher named Mattye White Woodridge wrote to politicians and education professionals about the demand for a day to appreciate teachers. Finally, after almost a decade, Eleanor Roosevelt introduced this idea to congress and in 1953 she was successful in convincing lawmakers to adopt this day. Here are beautiful messages that you can download and send to all your education specialists to wish them on the Teacher Appreciation Week with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

The National Education Association (NEA) describes Teacher Appreciation Day as a day of honouring teachers and recognising the lasting contributions they make to our lives. To appreciate the teachers, every year the NEA provide social media kits, printable teacher achievement certificates, and contests and gift them suggestions. Here are messages that you can download and send to your teachers to make them feel appreciated during the week with these WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone on Teacher Appreciation Week 2022!

