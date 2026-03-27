VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 27: The National Skill Championship a 2 days event held at the prestigious IIT Delhi campus witnessed enthusiastic participation from schools across India, providing a dynamic platform for students to showcase their skills and innovation. Students from Delhi Public School, Varanasi--Arushi Singh (Class 12), Yashvardhan Jain (Class 12), Aditya B N (Class 10), Kriti Pandey (Class 10) and Akshat Pandey class 9 participated with great dedication and teamwork. Demonstrating exceptional talent and competence, the team proudly secured 2 prizes on the project named Brand Forge at the national level, winning a cash award of ₹15,000 along with a trophy. The event offered valuable exposure, enhancing students' critical thinking, collaboration, and confidence, and reflected the school's commitment to nurturing capable, value-driven learners ready to excel on national platforms.

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About DPS Varanasi

Delhi Public School Varanasi, under the esteemed aegis of the Delhi Public School Society in New Delhi, has established itself as a beacon of progressive education and an unwavering commitment to excellence. For over twenty years, DPS Varanasi has been at the forefront of educational excellence. We provide holistic education that nurtures the complete development of our students--socially, emotionally, spiritually, cognitively, and physically. Our thoughtfully designed curriculum, innovative teaching methods, and data-driven insights create an enriching and lifelong learning environment.

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We celebrate the uniqueness of each student, inspiring them to explore their passions and purpose. Our students develop a profound appreciation and a strong sense of pride for the diverse facets of Indian culture, heritage, and the environment. We imbue our students with a

profound sense of responsibility towards the planet. By instilling a success mindset, we empower our students to overcome challenges and strive for academic excellence.

We are committed to fostering competence with character, ensuring that our students are not only academically accomplished but also equipped with the integrity and resilience needed to make a positive impact on the world.

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