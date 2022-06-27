New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI/PNN): Edu Brain Academy, India's most popular and premier Design College accredited by many national and international bodies, has announced scholarships worth Rs 1 crore to fashion designing course and interior design course students.

Courses offered by Edu Brain Academy of Fashion and Interior are crafted with Industry based content of the latest technology combined with relevant academic training tailored for the optimal growth of the design aspirants by motivating them to gradually develop personal styles or individual design languages throughout the courses.

List of Applicable Designing Courses for Scholarships 2022 -

Diploma in Fashion Design 1 & 2 year

Bachelor in Fashion Design

BSc Interior Designing 3 Years

Masters In Fashion Designing

Diploma in Interior Design 1 & 2 Year

Masters in Interior Design 2 years

The minimum scholarship amount is Rs. 20,000, and the maximum is Rs. 180,000. The scholarship grants would depend on the course structure of the students in degree and diploma courses. The scholarship is eligible for all design courses in fashion and interior at Edu Brain Academy on all campuses.

Edu Brain Academy offers scholarships to more than 2,00 students across the country for their dream Design Courses. The institute aims to allocate scholarship seats for students in advanced Degree, Diploma, and certification courses.

Students can take the scholarship with an eligibility test based on merit in class 12th after completion. Pre-screening by fashion professionals to offer a final amount of scholarships to the students.

Edu Brain Academy is inviting applications for the admission session 2022, Where All the Design course aspirants can fulfil their career dreams and be ready for job oriented as skilled employees and entrepreneurs, with our Scholarships program in minimal amount.

Visit the website:- https://www.edubrain.in/

