Desperate Plea for Support: Premature Twins Fighting for Their Lives Need Your Help

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 5: In a heart-wrenching appeal, Pratibha Gaur reaches out to the community for crowdfunding support as her premature twins battle for their lives in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Yashoda Hospital and Research Centre in Ghaziabad.

Born on 19th November 2023, the twins are facing an uphill struggle, and the doctors have advised that they remain in the hospital for an extended period, exceeding a month, to receive the critical treatment they require.

Pratibha Gaur expressed, "As parents, witnessing our babies fight for survival is a harrowing experience. The financial burden is overwhelming, with the daily cost of treatment reaching INR 30,000. We are at a point where we cannot shoulder this immense responsibility alone."

The estimated total cost of the twins' treatment is a staggering INR 7 Lacs, a sum far beyond the means of the Gaur family. In a plea to the community, Pratibha Gaur stated, "We are humbly requesting your kind assistance. Premature birth poses significant risks, and our little ones desperately need specialized medical attention for a chance at survival."

The Gaur family is reaching out to compassionate individuals, hoping for a collective effort to alleviate their financial strain. Every contribution, regardless of its size, can make a profound impact on the lives of these premature infants.

https://www.impactguru.com/fundraiser/help-twin-babies-of-pratibha?utm_source=press&utm_medium=press_blog

