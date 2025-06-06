VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 6: On the occasion of World Environment Day, spiritual leader and environmental activist Dhyanguru Raghunath Guruji launched a national awareness initiative focused on the segregation of household chemical and medical waste. The campaign, starting from Pune, aims to educate citizens across urban and rural areas about the hazards of improper waste disposal and the need for structured segregation at the source.

Raghunath Guruji, who has blended spirituality with science, has been at the forefront of environmental activism since 2014. Known for integrating scientific thought into Indian cultural and spiritual practices, Guruji raised the issue of separating chemical and biomedical waste at a time when the focus was only on wet and dry waste. His efforts have since been adopted in various regions across India.

According to government data, India generates over 700 tons of biomedical waste daily, with a significant portion originating from households. Similarly, around 7.9 million tons of hazardous chemical waste is produced annually. Household items such as expired medicines, used syringes, batteries, paints, body sprays, pesticides, shampoos, and cosmetics significantly contribute to this waste and have a serious impact on air, water, and soil.

Guruji emphasizes that segregating medical and chemical waste at the household level is no longer optional--it is essential. Through his initiative, he encourages families to maintain separate dustbins:

Yellow bins for medical waste

Red bins for chemical waste

Composting and recycling for organic and dry waste

He has called upon citizens, NGOs, educational institutions, municipal bodies, political leaders, and industrial stakeholders to join hands in this critical mission. Weekly collection systems, proper incineration, and neutralization or recycling of chemical waste are key components of the plan.

"Waste is not just a household problem--it's a public health and environmental emergency," says Guruji. "Protecting the environment means securing our future."

This month-long campaign will run in various parts of Pune and gradually expand across the country with the goal of achieving a 'Waste-Free Environment' for India.

