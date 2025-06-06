A few weeks ago, reports surfaced about Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt shooting for an international film in Saudi Arabia. This marks Sanjay Dutt’s debut in an international project, while Salman Khan makes his second appearance after Marigold (2007). Titled 7 Dogs, the film is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah - best known for Bad Boys for Life (2020) and Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024), which starred Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. An Egypt-Saudi Arabia collaboration, the movie features cameos by both Bollywood stars. Salman Khan in ‘Seven Dogs’? Bollywood Superstar To Have Cameo in English Remake of 2021 Argentinian Film by Rodrigo Guerrero – Reports.

The teaser for 7 Dogs has now dropped online, showcasing slick action sequences and high-octane spectacle. Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan make brief appearances - Dutt is seen pointing a gun at someone off-screen, while Khan sports his signature whimsical expression in a later scene.

Watch the Teaser of '7 Dogs':

All You Need to Know About '7 Dogs'

Reportedly made on a budget of USD 40 million, 7 Dogs stars Egyptian actors Karim Abdel-Aziz and Ahmed Ezz in lead roles. Abdel-Aziz plays an Interpol officer forced to partner with Ezz’s character, Ghali Abu Dawood - a criminal with ties to a drug syndicate. The syndicate, once led by Dawood, lends its name to the film’s title: 7 Dogs. Earlier reports claimed that it is a remake of the Argentine film Siete Perros, which is not the case. Bad Boys Ride or Die Movie Review: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's Fun Banter Charms Its Way Through A Generic Plot.

Written by Turki Al Alshikh and Mohamed El-Dabah, the film boasts an international crew and was entirely shot in Riyadh at BigTime Studios. Alongside Khan and Dutt, the cast includes Italian screen icon Monica Bellucci and German-Chinese actor Max Huang. While an official release date is yet to be confirmed, the film is expected to hit theatres later this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2025 06:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).