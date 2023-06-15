SRV Media

New Delhi [India], June 15: Digikore Studios, a company that aces in production and post-production for Streaming, TV, Film, Commercials, and Virtual Production, has expanded its operations with new production facilities and is all set to produce "The Fundraising Show" which is the world's most unique OTT series for raising money for your business. The show will be taking off on OTT giant Jio Cinema.

Also Read | Argentina vs Australia, International Friendly 2023 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Live Telecast of ARG vs AUS on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

"The Fundraising Show is the first show of its kind in India where we will let the viewers invest while they watch the show. So any of the millions of viewers watching The Fundraising Show get an opportunity to invest as little as 1 lakh rupees in companies of participants," said Abhishek More, the Founder and CEO of Digikore Studios.

"Investing in startups is a dream of millions of Indians but they do not know how to go about it. The Fundraising Show will provide a great opportunity to millions of Indians to become Angel Investors and reap the benefits of investing in startups," added More.

Also Read | Sex Assault on Mumbai Local Train: Girl Student Sexually Assaulted in Running Train Between CSMT and Masjid Station, Accused Porter Nabbed.

Digikore Studios is renowned for its work for global production majors, including Disney, Marvel, Netflix, Apple, Amazon, Warner Bros. etc. and has been involved in the production and post-production of tentpole Films and Episodic including Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Deadpool, Star Trek, Jumanji, Stranger Things, The Last Ship and several more.

Moving into the niche of production, Digikore Studios is known for unparalleled creativity. Their attention to detail, meticulous production values, and commitment to pushing the boundaries of visual storytelling ensure that every frame is a work of art.

Complementing this creative force is Jio Cinema, a trailblazing OTT platform that is known to be the epitome of cinematic excellence and stands tall as the undisputed champion of the entertainment world. With its groundbreaking features, unparalleled content library, and unwavering commitment to delivering an immersive viewing experience, Jio Cinemas has redefined how we indulge in the realm of on-demand entertainment.

The exemplary union of Digikore Studios, an exceptional production company, and Jio Cinemas, a groundbreaking OTT platform, sets the stage for an extraordinary show destined to captivate audiences. This collaboration emerges as the epitome of entertainment prowess, promising a spectacle that will resonate with nationwide viewers.

For more information, visit - https://www.thefundraisingshow.com/

Connect with us on social media platform - https://www.instagram.com/thefundraisingshow/

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)