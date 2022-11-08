New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI/SRV): Yeapcart started its journey in 2020 and witnessed immense growth from the time it started. In the first month itself, it had 50 sellers who boarded the platform. The traction received is 5x growth on a month-on-month basis. It has plans of onboarding more than 1000 sellers from across India. The footfall on the website has achieved 20 x growth monthly.

Yeapcart helps in curating one of the best products from India, for example; deep-amber color Assam Tea, Indian Saffron from Kolhapur, (Double Ikat) Patola from Gujarat, Pashmina Shawls from Kashmir, Juttis also known as Mojari from North India, Khadi and Bamboo products and not to forget miniature paintings.

Shopping at Yeapcart will be quite simple because it will be a user-friendly website. All you have to do is browse the products, add items to the cart and proceed to payment. There will be an easy payment gateway system for seamless transactions.

India is incredibly rich in values and heritage. Indian culture reflects a lot of diversity; starting from clothing, food, lifestyle, music, paintings, etc. The pandemic has accelerated the shift toward a more digital world and triggered changes toward cashless transactions and completely online shopping.

Even though the pattern of shopping has changed, we are all together as unity in diversity does exist. With the concept of having different regional variations in India, Yeapcart has come up with an online marketplace that will help you to discover Indian products which include handmade, ethnic, vintage, clothing, and natural products of India. If you want to relive the old Indian values again, it's time to know more about Yeapcart.

The journey was started in the year 2020 with a vision of having a one-stop destination for all Indian products which you love to own. Yeapcart helps in connecting the dots of the impeccable work of local sellers and buyers who vouch for Indian products.

If you think that is all about it, then you are mistaken. Yeapcart has many other categories like Bags, Gifts, Home Decor, Clothing, Accessories, Home furnishings, Bath & Beauty, Food & Health, Gifts, Kids, Footwear, Musical Instruments, etc. This is a one-stop destination for all Indian products which you would love to own.

We will have a variety of exciting features on the website and new products will be added on a day-to-day basis. We have an offer zone that will have exciting offers for buyers.

We are open for communications for sellers; provided you have unique products for buyers. We have a demo website for now and many sellers will soon be a part of our beautiful journey. At Yeapcart we embrace novelty and innovation. We strive hard to ensure 100 per cent customer satisfaction with the perfect blend of supreme quality, high-cost competence, and dynamic support service. The most unique feature of this marketplace is that sellers are the owners who can decide the pricing and can customize it accordingly. For Example, the Buyer belongs to the US, so sellers will have an upper hand in deciding the price as per the Buyers location.

Don't you think it is time to uplift our love for Indian products and get back the rich heritage of India? Well, now you have a solution. Hit right on to https://yeapcart.com/ and shop!

