As the world is witnessing its last total lunar eclipse of 2022 until March 14, 2025, which will be the last one for the next three years, there are many beliefs about what a person should or shouldn’t do during an eclipse. Some astrologers believe that it is ideal to fast and meditate during both the solar and lunar eclipses since they seem to hold negative energies. Many believe that eating, drinking and any kind of sexual activities should be avoided during the time period of the eclipse. An astrologer who follows Vedic astrology says that an eclipse is a time of darkness and when things are wiped out. So since there’s a lot of exchange of energy during sex, this energy gets eclipsed during this time period. And for those who want to continue their relationship with their partners, it is advised to avoid sexual activities during the time of the eclipse. Total Lunar Eclipse 2022 on 8 November: Know Chandra Grahan Timings in Indian Cities That Will Witness The Magnificent Blood Moon.

Eclipses aren’t necessarily considered bad in Western astrology. Some astrologers believe that depending on their specific configuration with other planets and even fixed stars, some eclipses can be good. According to a psychic astrologer, sex during an eclipse may feel heightened. And since eclipses bring a lot of energy, they can spark a lot of sexual pleasure and even ignite other things. It is believed that sex during the eclipse may seem out of the ordinary due to the influence of both sun and moon stirring up our passions, desires and emotions. Chandra Grahan 2022 Superstitions: From Avoiding Sitting on Animals to Skipping Travel Plans; 5 Mind-Boggling Myths and Beliefs About November’s Total Lunar Eclipse.

While there are conflicting notions and beliefs about whether or not you can have sex in Vedic and Western astrology, both agree that eclipses release a lot of energy and these celestial events are about new beginnings. The energy that is released during these eclipses needs to be utilised to our advantage.

(The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

