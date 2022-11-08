Ghaziabad, November 8: A shocking discovery has created a storm among the residents of the housing society after a four-foot-long dead snake was recovered from the society's water tank. As per the report by the Times of India, the incident took place in a residential building in Raj Nagar Extension on Sunday morning.

As per the reports, the residents lodged a police complaint against the developer of the society. Reportedly, for the past two months, several residents were suffering from skin rashes and infections. Many people were complaining of health issues. On Sunday morning, the residents decided to check the water tank of the society. When they checked, they found a dead snake inside. Video: Three Storey Building Collapses Due to Digging Work by Builder in Ghaziabad, No Injury Reported.

As per the reports, the snake was identified as an Indian Cobra, a venomous and protected species. A resident alleged that the building has five water storage, and all of them are easily accessible by outsiders too, also there are no locks on the tank lids. Even after complaining of skin diseases and stomach infections, the builder has not installed a water treatment plant, the resident added. Ghaziabad Shocker: Retired Delhi Cop’s Son Beaten to Death With Brick Over Parking Dispute in UP; Case Registered (Disturbing Video).

Another resident alleged that the tank in which the dead snake was found was used for storing drinking water The cops came after a complaint was registered but they did not take action. Instead, told the management to get the water tank cleaned, he added. Meanwhile, society management said that the snake was found inside the fire water storage tank, we explained this to residents but they are not ready to believe us.

