New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): As global markets continue to face uncertainty, investors should focus on diversification through quality bonds and foreign exchange (FX) strategies to manage volatility, HSBC said in its latest report.

The report noted that, as a year of surprises comes to an end, it is an appropriate time for investors to filter out market noise and return to the fundamental drivers of performance while preparing portfolios for 2026.

Also Read | Palash Muchhal's Mother Amrita Muchhal Visits Him at Mumbai Hospital Amid Sudden Wedding Postponement With Smriti Mandhana (Watch Video).

It stated, "Navigate volatility with quality bonds and FX diversification"

According to the report, markets remain heavily influenced by inflation trends, global trade negotiations and, most importantly, expectations around US Federal Reserve policy. The ongoing assessment of Fed actions continues to be a major source of volatility for financial markets.

Also Read | Liverpool vs PSV Eindhoven UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

To deal with this uncertainty, the report said its multi-asset portfolios are equipped with quality bonds that provide a stable income stream regardless of how market conditions evolve.

The report added that with inflation still sticky and economic activity staying resilient, the Federal Reserve may cut rates less than what markets are currently expecting. This could limit further downside in US Treasury yields.

In line with this view, the report has reduced its preferred duration for USD exposure to 5-7 years, reflecting the risk of rising volatility in longer-dated bonds.

The report said the bank prefers global investment-grade credit because it continues to offer attractive yields along with diversification benefits.

At the same time, HSBC remains cautious on high-yield bonds due to tightening spreads and a relatively fragile risk environment.

For emerging markets, the report highlighted that select local currency bonds present attractive opportunities. Policy easing, resilient fiscal positions and improving credit ratings are supporting these markets. A weaker US dollar also strengthens the case for exposure to non-USD assets.

It said multi-asset solutions are well-suited to help investors diversify across asset classes, sectors and currencies.

The report continues to remain overweight on global investment-grade credit, including USD, EUR and GBP, as well as Asian investment-grade bonds.

It also favours emerging-market local currency government bonds, which typically have lower correlations with other risk assets. HSBC stressed that FX diversification is essential to position portfolios for USD volatility and potential strength in other currencies.

The report further noted that recent months have brought more clarity on tariff developments, while US earnings remain strong. This strength is supported by tech-driven productivity gains and a capex cycle that the market continues to underestimate.

However, the sharp rise in valuations, high debt levels and the longest government shutdown in US history have triggered some profit-taking. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)