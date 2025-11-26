UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Liverpool’s catastrophic season too a turn for the worse when they lost 0-3 at home to Nottingham Forest at the weekend. The Reds next host PSV in the UEFA Champions League where only a win can lift them from the despair they find themselves in. Arne Slot has been battling several issues and it just feels almost every idea he has tried has failed as Liverpool battles to salvage their campaign. Their opponents PSV are 23rd in the standings with just a solitary win in the group phase so far. They will need to be at their very best to get a positive result at Anfield. Liverpool versus PSV will be streamed on the Sony Liv app and streamed on the Sony Sports network from 1:30 AM IST. UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Chelsea Beat Barcelona, Manchester City Lose to Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool will opt for a 4-3-3 formation with Coady Gakpo, Mo Salah, and Hugo Ekitike in the final third. Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, and Dominik Szoboszlai will shoulder the midfield responsibilities for the home side. Giovanni Leoni, Conor Bradley, and Florian Wirtz are the players missing out for the Reds owing to injuries.

Ruben van Bommel and Alassane Plea will not be part of the matchday squad for PSV due to injuries. Sergino Dest, Jerdy Schouten, Yarek Gasiorowski, and Anass Salah-Eddine will be part of the back four. Dennis Man, Ismael Saibari and Ivan Perisic might not see much of the possession but when they do get into dangerous positions, PSV will bank on them to make it count.

Liverpool vs PSV Eindhoven UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Liverpool vs PSV Eindhoven Date Thursday, November 27 Time 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Anfield Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 2, 3, 4 (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is Liverpool vs PSV Eindhoven, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

EPL Champions Liverpool is set to face off against PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on November 27. The Liverpool vs PSV Eindhoven UCL 2025-26 match is set to be played at Anfield in Liverpool and will start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Points Table Updated: Bayern Munich in Top Spot, Arsenal Second.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs PSV Eindhoven, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Fans in India can watch Liverpool vs PSV live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2, 3 and 4 TV channels. For the Liverpool vs PSV Eindhoven online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Liverpool vs PSV Eindhoven UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Liverpool vs PSV Eindhoven, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Liverpool might be struggling at the moment but they will have enough quality about them to win here.

