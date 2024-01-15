New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Domestic airlines carried 15.2 crore passengers in 2023 as against 12.32 crore in 2022, thereby registering an annual growth of 23.36 per cent, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

In December, the passenger volume rose from 1.27 crore to 1.37 crore year-on-year, data from the aviation regulator showed.

Also Read | OYO Plans To Expand Presence in Spiritual Destinations Including Ayodhya With 400 Properties by Year-End.

The increased passenger figures indicated a growing demand for air travel and highlighted the positive trajectory of the aviation sector, the DGCA said.

This consistent growth is a testament to the collective efforts of airlines, airports, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation in fostering a safe, efficient, and customer-centric aviation ecosystem.

Also Read | Mean Girls’ Avantika Vandanapu Had Once Acted With Mahesh Babu, Mohanlal and Ravi Teja; Here’s All You Need to Know About Hollywood’s New Indian Origin Actress!.

DGCA said the overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for December 2023 has been 1.28 per cent. A majority of the cancellations were necessitated due to weather issues.

Further, during December 2023, a total of 712 passenger-related complaints had been received by the scheduled domestic airlines, with 99 per cent of them addressed. The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for December 2023 has been around 0.52. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)