Dr Anurag Mehrotra's Swasth Suraksha Yatra and Siddh Hospital's Hospital on Wheels Take the Fight Against Non Communicable Diseases to India's Doorstep

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 7: India is confronting a health crisis that does not spread through infection, yet affects millions silently and relentlessly. Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, stroke, cancer, and chronic respiratory illnesses now account for the majority of deaths in the country. Unlike communicable diseases, these conditions develop gradually, often without obvious symptoms, and are frequently diagnosed only after irreversible damage has already been done.

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According to the World Health Organization, non-communicable diseases were responsible for at least 43 million deaths globally in 2021. In India, the numbers are even more alarming. A recent government explainer based on the Economic Survey 2025-26 reported that NCDs accounted for 57 per cent of all deaths in the country between 2021 and 2023. The shift is unmistakable: India's disease burden is no longer dominated by infections alone, but by lifestyle-related and chronic illnesses that demand early detection and long-term management.

A National Wake-Up Call

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The growing impact of NCDs has found reflection at the highest policy level. In the Union Budget 2026-27, the government formally acknowledged that India's health challenges are increasingly shaped by diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune disorders. The Budget also announced Biopharma SHAKTI, with an outlay of ₹10,000 crore over five years, underlining the importance of innovation, prevention, and healthcare preparedness.

At the same time, national screening efforts under the NCD programme have expanded rapidly, with more than 40 crore screenings each for hypertension and diabetes already conducted. Yet experts agree that screening numbers alone are not enough. The real challenge lies in reaching populations for whom access, affordability, and time remain major barriers.

Taking Healthcare Beyond Hospital Walls

In western Uttar Pradesh, Siddh Multispeciality Hospital has chosen to respond to this challenge by moving healthcare closer to where people live and work. Under the leadership of Dr Anurag Mehrotra, the hospital has launched a focused public-health initiative centred on prevention, awareness, and early diagnosis of non-communicable diseases.

At the heart of this effort is Swasth Suraksha Yatra, powered by Siddh Hospital's Hospital on Wheels--a mobile healthcare unit designed to deliver essential diagnostics and screening services directly to villages, factories, and underserved communities.

"For most people, delaying a health check is not a choice--it is a compulsion," says Dr Mehrotra. "Missing a day of work can mean losing wages. Travelling to a hospital can mean postponing care indefinitely. Our goal is to remove those barriers by taking healthcare to the people."

Know Your Numbers: A Simple but Powerful Idea

Central to Siddh Hospital's outreach is the Know Your Numbers campaign. The idea is simple yet transformative: every individual should know their key health indicators just as easily as they know their mobile number or Aadhaar number.

Under the campaign, individuals are encouraged to routinely track:

- Their weight, Body Mass Index (BMI), and waist size, which together reflect obesity-related risk

- Blood pressure, a critical marker for heart disease and stroke

- Blood sugar levels, essential for early detection and control of diabetes

- Cholesterol levels, closely linked to long-term cardiac health

- Family risk score, indicating inherited vulnerability to NCDs

- Average exercise duration, reflecting daily physical activity levels

- Sleep time, vital for metabolic, hormonal, and cardiovascular balance

- Screen time, increasingly associated with sedentary behaviour and lifestyle disorders

"NCDs are silent killers," Dr Mehrotra explains. "They don't always announce themselves with pain or emergencies. But if people know their numbers early, they can act early. Prevention begins with awareness, and awareness begins with knowing your numbers."

World Health Day: Science as the First Line of Defence

Marking World Health Day, Dr Anurag Mehrotra reaffirmed the importance of evidence-based medicine and scientific thinking in public health.

"On this World Health Day, we would like to dedicate ourselves as ambassadors of science--helping patients and communities through scientifically guided care, and showing why evidence saves lives," he said.

The message captures the core philosophy of the Swasth Suraksha Yatra: informed decisions, guided by data and science, are essential to preventing disease, reducing complications, and saving lives at scale.

Hospital on Wheels: Access That Saves Time and Lives

Far more than a medical van, Siddh Hospital's Hospital on Wheels functions as a mobile diagnostic and care unit. It is equipped with ECG, X-ray, pathology testing, pulmonary function tests, echo support, ventilator support, ultrasound (where permitted), and integrated health-education systems.

By entering factory premises, labour clusters, and villages, the initiative significantly reduces hidden healthcare costs such as travel, wage loss, and delayed diagnosis. According to hospital programme data, Siddh Hospital has conducted over 230 free medical camps and reached more than 20,000 people, turning preventive screening into a practical livelihood-protection tool.

Looking Ahead

As India confronts the long-term impact of lifestyle diseases, Siddh Hospital is expanding its footprint. Along with its base in Moradabad, the institution is launching Siddh Care in Greater Noida, extending preventive and specialised healthcare services to urban and semi-urban populations.

Under Dr Anurag Mehrotra's leadership, the Hospital on Wheels continues to evolve into a true Swasth Suraksha Yatra--carrying not just medical equipment, but a clear message for every household: know your numbers, know your risk, and act before disease takes control.

Expanding Preventive Care

Alongside its base in Moradabad, Siddh Hospital is expanding its services with the launch of Siddh Care in Greater Noida, extending preventive and specialised healthcare to urban and semi-urban populations.

With the Swasth Suraksha Yatra, Siddh Hospital aims to reinforce a simple but powerful message for households across India: know your numbers, know your risk, and act before disease takes control.

About Siddh Multispeciality Hospital

Siddh Multispeciality Hospital is a leading healthcare institution focused on preventive, diagnostic, and specialised medical care. Through initiatives such as the Hospital on Wheels and the Know Your Numbers campaign, Siddh Hospital is committed to expanding access to scientifically guided healthcare across communities.

Address:

Siddh Multispeciality Hospital

Industrial Estate, Siddh Hospital

Kanth Road, Harthala

Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh - 244105

Web: ncdprevention.in | siddhhospital.org

https://siddhhospital.ai

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