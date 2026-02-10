NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 10: The Department of Respiratory Medicine, Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune, successfully concluded ACINUS 2026 - the Annual Conference of Respiratory Diseases, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine, held from 4th to 6th February 2026 under the aegis of the Indian Chest Society.

Also Read | Anthropic Faces Trademark Lawsuit in India by Local Firm With Same Name; Bengaluru Company Seeks USD 1,10,000 in Damages.

The three-day national conference brought together leading pulmonologists, critical care specialists, academicians, and postgraduate students from across India. Centred on the theme 'Respiratory Medicine in Indian Perspective: From Evidence to Practice,' ACINUS 2026 focused on translating scientific evidence into practical clinical application relevant to Indian healthcare settings.

ACINUS stood out for its unique , learner centric approach. The introduction of engaging, interactive elements such as an intercollegiate quiz and a Best Learner's Award--based on MCQs answered after each session and the number of sessions attended--set this conference apart. With attractive prizes on offer, these initiatives effectively motivated young delegates to attend more sessions and, importantly, to engage more attentively with the lectures.

Also Read | Hindu Man Killed in Bangladesh: Sushen Chandra Sarkar Hacked to Death Inside His Business Establishment in Mymensingh Ahead of February 12 National Election.

Hon'ble Dr. Bhagyashree Patil, Pro-Chancellor, Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University), Pimpri, Pune, said, "Academic conferences such as ACINUS play an important role in strengthening medical education and research. Our institution remains committed to supporting platforms that promote scientific exchange, collaboration and continuous learning."

Hon'ble Dr. Yashraj P. Patil, Trustee and Treasurer, Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University), Pimpri, Pune, stated, " ACINUS 2026 provided a valuable forum for clinicians and students to engage with current medical knowledge, emerging evidence and evolving clinical practices. Through focused scientific discussions and meaningful academic exchange, the conference fostered critical thinking and encouraged translation of evidence into everyday clinical decision-making. Such initiatives play a vital role in strengthening clinical expertise, nurturing the next generation of physicians, and ultimately improving the quality of patient care."

Dr. Rekha Arcot, Dean, Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune, added, "When we look at the intersection of pulmonology, critical care and sleep medicine, we find ourselves truly at a crossroads--anchored by the fundamental rhythm of breath. The act of breathing, of taking in and letting out air, is profound; it is what connects life with consciousness, the body with thought. There could be no better space than this conclave to bring together luminaries from these disciplines.

Our institute has long been a forerunner in medical education, and we take immense pride in training healthcare professionals in our 2,000-bedded hospital. Our ability to integrate education, patient care and research is made possible by robust infrastructure, dedicated faculty and committed scientists. We are delighted that eminent experts from across the nation have chosen to be part of this conclave, allowing us to revisit fundamentals while also engaging with the high-technology environment of modern ICUs and the intricate neurobiology of sleep medicine. This confluence truly reflects the evolving depth and scope of respiratory medicine today. "

Dr. M. S. Barthwal, Professor & Head of Respiratory Medicine at Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune and Organising Chairman, ACINUS 2026, said, " We are delighted to share that ACINUS 2026 witnessed quiz participation from fifteen medical colleges across Maharashtra. The conference brought together not only residents of respiratory medicine but also faculty members and Heads of Departments, making the level of engagement truly unprecedented. Alongside focused scientific sessions, an intercollegiate quiz generated enthusiastic participation from both residents and faculty. The strong presence of faculty from AIIMS New Delhi and PGI Chandigarh was a key highlight, enriching discussions and fostering meaningful exchange of knowledge. Overall, ACINUS 2026 provided an excellent platform for bridging the gap between research evidence and day-to-day respiratory practice."

ACINUS 2026 concluded with prize distribution for oral and poster presentations, followed by a vote of thanks, marking the successful completion of the academic event.

About Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune:

Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital &Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune follows international benchmarks that are performance-driven as well as patient-centric, strongly backed by evidence-based medical expertise. We are NABH and NABL accredited and have been certified as a Green Hospital by the Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI). Additionally, we hold the 12th rank in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). The university has been awarded A++ status by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and is an ISO 2015 certified organization (ISO 9001: 2015).

For more information visit hmedical.dpu.edu.in

- Facebook: Dr D Y Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre

- Instagram: dpu.medicalcollege

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)