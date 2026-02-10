Mumbai, February 10: Silver rates (silver prices) in India showed signs of steadying today, February 10, following a massive recovery rally in the previous session. According to the latest data, the precious white metal is retailing at INR 3,00,100 per kilogram, reflecting a marginal gain of INR 100 from Monday’s close. This stabilisation follows a volatile start to the month, during which silver prices fluctuated by nearly 20 per cent due to shifting global cues and a historic "budget-driven" correction. Scroll below to check silver prices in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Kerala, and Vadodara.

City-Wise Silver Rates Today

Silver prices remain largely uniform across India's major metropolitan centres today, with the base price holding firm above the INR 3 lakh psychological threshold. Silver Rate Today, February 09, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Check silver rates (silver prices) in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and other cities below.

Silver Rates Today As of February 10, 2026 (Per Kilogram)

City Silver Price Today Delhi INR 3,00,100 Mumbai INR 3,00,100 Chennai INR 3,00,100 Hyderabad INR 3,00,100 Bengaluru INR 3,00,100 Ahmedabad INR 3,00,100 Kolkata INR 3,00,100 Pune INR 3,00,100 Kerala INR 3,00,100 Vadodara INR 3,00,100

Market Momentum and Stability

The current price action represents a "cooling off" period after Monday's explosive INR 15,000 jump. Traders are currently observing a narrow range as the market digests recent gains. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures were seen trading with a positive bias, buoyed by a slight softening of the US Dollar. Analysts suggest that the INR 3,00,000 level has transitioned from a resistance point to a support level. However, the metal remains approximately 26 per cent lower than its all-time high of INR 4,10,000 per kg recorded on January 29.

Silver's Historical Performance in February

February 2026 has been a month of significant price swings. After opening the month at INR 3,50,000 per kg, prices crashed to a monthly low of INR 2,75,000 on February 6. The current rebound to over ₹3 lakh indicates a 9% recovery from those lows, though the overall monthly performance remains down by approximately 14 per cent. For retail buyers, today's price of INR 300.10 per gram offers a relatively stable entry point compared to the triple-digit fluctuations seen just 48 hours ago.

