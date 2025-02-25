VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25: Renowned industrialist and spiritual philanthropist Dr. Dinesh Shahra marked his birthday in a meaningful and impactful way by leading a tree plantation drive at Parmarth Niketan Ashram as part of his 'Green Gold' initiative. This initiative, which promotes large-scale afforestation across India, reflects his deep commitment to environmental sustainability and spiritual service.

The event was graced by the presence of Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswati Ji and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati Ji, who praised Dr. Shahra's vision and noble way of celebrating his birthday. Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswati Ji remarked, "Dr. Shahra's 'Green Gold' is not just about planting trees but about planting hope for a sustainable planet. His dedication to spiritual living and environmental conservation is truly commendable."

Adding to the significance of the occasion, Uttarakhand Governor Shri Gurmit Singh Ji actively participated in the plantation drive, reinforcing the importance of environmental responsibility. Expressing his admiration, the Governor emphasized the need for collective efforts in restoring ecological balance and commended Dr. Shahra's commitment to a greener future.

Dr. Shahra, expressing his gratitude, said, "For me, the greatest gift is to give back to nature. Celebrating my birthday through tree plantation is a way to express gratitude to the universe and contribute to a sustainable future. I am humbled by the support and blessings of Sadhviji, Muniji, and all present."

As part of his commitment to environmental stewardship, Dr. Shahra, through the Dinesh Shahra Foundation, has been celebrating his birthday as 'Green Gold Day', inspiring individuals and organizations to adopt afforestation as a way of life. His vision continues to motivate countless people to embrace nature conservation, making sustainability a collective mission.

