New Delhi, February 25: Nothing Phone 3a price in India has been leaked ahead of its launch in March 2025. The upcoming smartphones from the Nothing Phone 3a series will include the Phone 3a and the Phone 3a Pro. There are also rumours about a new button similar to the iPhone's action button.

The Nothing Phone 3a is expected to bring some notable changes. One of the main upgrades is expected to be the shift to Qualcomm chipsets, replacing the MediaTek Dimensity used in previous models. The upcoming Phone (3a) model is anticipated to have some minor design updates. It will maintain the transparent rear panel and will likely introduce a triple camera setup by replacing the dual camera setup found in the Phone (2a). Nothing Phone 3a Unboxing Video With 1X Neo Gamma Shared by Company, Shows Humanoid Robot Unpacking, Holding Smartphones (Watch Video).

Nothing Phone 3a Specifications and Features (Expected)

Nothing Phone 3a is expected to come with a 6.8-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It may deliver a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. Additionally, the Phone (3a) may offer 8GB and 12GB RAM options. Nothing Phone 3a is likely to come equipped with a triple rear camera setup.

It may include a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to feature a 32MP front camera. Phone 3a will likely run on NothingOS 3.1 based on Android 15. The smartphone may be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, which is expected to support 45W fast charging capability. Apple To Launch M4 MacBook Air, 11th-Gen iPad, AirTag 2, M3 iPad Air and Smart Home Display in 2025: Reports.

Nothing Phone 3a Price (Expected)

As per reports, Nothing Phone 3a may be launched at a price of approximately INR 31,600 for the variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is expected to be priced at around INR 36,100.

