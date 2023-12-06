SRV Media

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6: On World Diabetes Day, Dr Fyeno, a healthcare startup company, is pleased to announce the commencement of a pilot program called CATCH3 focused on enhancing access to diagnosis of "Diabetes, Obesity, and Hypertension" at the Optical Outlets in residential areas.

Also Read | Lamborghini Revuelto Hybrid V12 Launched in India: Check Latest Features, Specs and Price of Lamborghini's New Premium Sports Car Here.

Manish Soni, CEO of Dr Fyeno, expressed his excitement and delight at the launch of this pivotal program. He stated, "This endeavour marks a significant milestone for Dr Fyeno, and we are truly enthusiastic about the potential impact it can have on healthcare accessibility and outcomes. The pilot program seeks to educate Optical outlets about conducting Point of Care Tests (POCT) for blood sugar, BMI, and blood pressure. The goal is to create awareness about three silent killers and offer affordable and accessible testing services to individuals who require these tests regularly but face financial constraints in obtaining them.

Ascencia Diabetes Care, a distinguished name in healthcare solutions, has demonstrated keen interest in contributing to this crucial effort. Albert Raj Balraj, Country Head and Director, Ascensia Diabetes Care, emphasized the importance of such initiatives in advancing healthcare diagnostics and empowering individuals to take control of their diabetes.

Also Read | Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Smart Lander for Investigating Moon Expected To Make First-Ever Landing on Lunar Surface on January 20.

Rohit Saini, Director Sales and Marketing, Beurer India Private Limited, lauded the program as a commendable effort to bridge the gap between undiagnosed individuals and essential healthcare resources. He expressed that Dr Fyeno's pilot program harmonizes perfectly with Beurer's mission to improve well-being through cutting-edge and easily accessible healthcare solutions, particularly in the management of hypertension and overall well-being.

The pilot program will leverage technology and data-driven approaches to identify and diagnose blood sugar and hypertension conditions in individuals. Through the collaboration of Dr Fyeno, Ascencia, and Beurer, the initiative aims to pave the way for more effective and accessible POCT healthcare solutions. It will also create opportunities for longitudinal patient data for better therapy titration and insights.

For further information about Fyeno's pilot program or to inquire about partnership opportunities, please contact: Genie Desouza, Executive Assistant, Dr Fyeno, email info@fyeno.com or visit the website: www.fyeno.com

Dr Fyeno: Dr Fyeno is a healthcare startup company dedicated to revolutionizing and empowering eyecare through innovative solutions. Dr Fyeno aims to empower individuals and healthcare providers with the tools they need to achieve better health outcomes.

Ascencia: Ascensia Diabetes Care is a global company dedicated to improving the health and lives of people with diabetes. Already including the world-renowned CONTOUR™ range of blood glucose monitoring systems, we are committed to adding more innovative and life-changing products to our portfolio. With a commitment to advancing healthcare accessibility and quality, Ascencia strives to improve the well-being of individuals and communities worldwide.

Beurer: Your health is our focus! Beurer offers you support with numerous products in the medical range. Whether it's blood pressure monitors, ECGs, pulse oximeters, nebulisation, hearing amplifiers, body temperature, or electrostimulation, Beurer helps you to live healthily! Beurer is a globally recognized brand specializing in innovative healthcare and well-being products. With a focus on technology-driven solutions, Beurer aims to enhance the quality of life for individuals by providing accessible and effective healthcare options.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)