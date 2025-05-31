VMPL

Dubai [UAE], May 31: In an era marked by environmental distress and social inequality, renowned author, humanitarian and peace advocate Dr. Ruhail Choudhury has once again captured the world's attention with the release of his profoundly moving new book, Suppressed Voices (Qurate Books), Launched at an international literary and cultural summit in Dubai, the event attracted global dignitaries, thinkers, and influencers who lauded the book for its courageous content and powerful message.

Also Read | Nandini Gupta at Miss World 2025: Who Is She? Everything to Know About Miss World India Contestant Competing at the 72nd Edition of Beauty Pageant.

Suppressed Voices is more than a book--it is a clarion call. Dr. Choudhury lends his eloquent voice to those who cannot speak, bringing to light the silent suffering of Earth's ecosystems and its most vulnerable inhabitants. The book stands as a passionate testimony to the pain endured by oceans, rivers, forests, animals, and marine life--entities often ignored in public discourse. Yet, the book does not stop at environmental advocacy. It goes further, capturing the agony and resilience of the marginalized: the poor, the working middle class, trafficked children, refugees, war victims, and oppressed communities, especially those from the often-overlooked region of Northeast India.

This multilayered narrative is steeped in empathy, historical awareness, and a profound sense of responsibility. Dr.Ruhail Choudhury masterfully weaves together themes of ecological justice, human rights, spiritual unity, and national heritage. His reflections on India's composite culture and religious harmony are especially poignant in today's fragmented world. The book urges readers to awaken their conscience and redefine progress--not merely in terms of economic indicators, but in moral and spiritual terms as well.

Also Read | PSG vs Inter Milan Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Final Match at Allianz Arena.

Suppressed Voices also pays tribute to luminaries who have shaped India's socio-cultural landscape and global image. Among them are the late Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, a symbol of visionary leadership; Ratan Tata, revered for his integrity and philanthropy; Justice B.R. Gavai, noted for his judicial wisdom and commitment to justice; and Vijay Shekhar Sharma, an embodiment of entrepreneurial resilience and innovation. Their stories are seamlessly integrated into the narrative as beacons of hope and catalysts for change. The book is available in Amazon, Flipkart and Kindle Store.

This latest literary contribution builds upon the success of Dr.Ruhail Choudhury's acclaimed debut, Darkness Unveiled, which garnered the Golden Book Award, TRI literary award and the Ukiyoto International Award. With each work, he continues to evolve as a global voice for justice, compassion, and sustainability.

In recognition of his profound impact on global peace initiatives and sustainable development, Dr.Ruhail Choudhury was recently awarded an Honorary Doctorate by Thames International University, Paris, and the Asia Iconic Award by the Global Human Rights Council (USA). These accolades celebrate not only his literary talent but also his lifelong dedication to building a more inclusive, humane, and conscious world.

Beyond writing, Dr. Choudhury actively engages audiences through his growing digital platform,www.thevoicesonline.com , where voices from around the world converge to discuss critical issues, foster dialogue, and champion change.

In Suppressed Voices, Dr. Choudhury doesn't just offer words--he offers a mirror, a challenge, and a vision. It is a book that resonates not only with readers in India, but across continents, prompting readers to listen more closely, act more justly, and live more harmoniously.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)