New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Luxury motorcycle brand Ducati today announced the launch of its all-new Monster range in India, with Monster priced at Rs 10.99 Lacs and Monster Plus priced at Rs 11.24 Lacs respectively (Ex-Showroom India).

The new Monster represents all the essence of Ducati in the lightest, most compact, and essential form possible. The recipe is the same like it was in 1993: a sporty engine, that is perfect for road use, combined with a Superbike-derived frame.

The concept of the new Monster is similar to what the unforgettable Monster 900 was, the first, true sports naked, but reimagined from ground up. The result is a bike with an advanced and easy chassis, capable of immediately establishing the perfect feeling with the rider. The riding position is less loaded on the wrists and the engine offers an excellent balance between power, torque, and ease of handling.

To create the new Monster, the engineers and designers started from scratch, but with a clear idea of the key points of the new bike. Lean and agile, the bike incorporates the DNA of each Monster that makes it immediately recognizable: fuel tank shaped like a "bison back", "shoulder-embedded" round headlight, clean tail, and engine at the center of the scene.

Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India said, "The new Monster is a true star for everyone at Borgo Panigale. A brand name that has marked the history of Ducati like few others, by becoming our best-selling model ever as Ducati has sold more than 350,000 motorcycles since the Monster was first introduced in 1993. The new Monster is a completely new bike, designed to be more sporty, light, and easy to ride, to make it accessible to new riders as well as to ones that are more experienced. Globally, we have had a terrific response for the new Monster and I am confident that it will be a hit amongst the riding community in India as it perfectly suits our riding conditions as a naked, light Ducati that is just fun!"

Sporty and Fun.

The new Monster gets a new engine, a Testastretta 11°, 937 cc L- twin, with Desmodromic distribution and BS6 homologation. Compared to the previous 821, the new engine increases in displacement, power, torque, and decreases in weight (-2.4 kg) to contribute to the lightness of the bike and offers a vastly better riding experience. It now churns 111 hp at 9,250 rpm with maximum torque of 93 nm delivered at just 6,500 rpm, proving to be efficient and reactive in throttle response. Thanks to the increased displacement, the torque improves at all revs, particularly in the medium-low range, most used on the road and between corners. This guarantees thrilling performance as well as riding ease and pleasure, also supported by the new gearbox and the Ducati Quick Shift Up/down fitted as standard.

Light.

To ensure maximum fun, we paid great attention to weight reduction in the creation of the new Monster. Chassis, accessory elements, and structures were redesigned from the ground up to create a compact and lightweight bike, perfect for everyday use as well as for sports use.

The aluminium Front Frame replicates the same concept found on the Panigale V4. It is short and attached directly to engine heads. With a weight of only 3 kg, this frame is 4.5 kg lighter (60% less) than the previous trellis, helping to reduce the dry weight of the bike to just 166 kg.

Each component is redesigned and lightened; the rims lose 1.7 kg and the swingarm weight is less by 1.6 kg. The rear subframe decreases by 1.9 kg, thanks to the GFRP (Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer) technology, which has allowed the optimization of shapes and surfaces to the benefit of lightness and dimensional compactness. The total weight saving is an impressive 18 kg compared to the Monster 821.

Easy, in any situation.

The height of the seat from the ground is 820 mm. This, combined with the narrow sides of the bike, allows the rider to put his/her feet on the ground easily. A seat is available as an accessory that reduces the seat height to 800 mm, while still maintaining good padding. In addition to the low seat, a suspension kit is available as an accessory, which further lowers the bike by reducing the seat height to 775 mm.

To ensure maximum maneuverability at low speeds and facilitate maneuvering from a standstill, the steering angle has increased to 36° (+7° compared to the 821). The handlebar is now closer to the rider's torso by about 7 cm to have an upright riding position that guarantees greater comfort and control. The position of the feet has also changed, and all this translates into greater riding ease, even in city traffic.

Technological.

The standard equipment includes ABS Cornering, Traction Control, and Wheelie Control, all adjustable to different levels of intervention. The sporty character of the bike is denoted via the Launch Control, which ensures lightning-fast starts. This electronic equipment also allows in expressing the performance of the bike with a high level of active safety.

The new Monster is equipped with three Riding Modes (Sport, Urban, Touring) that allow shaping the character of the bike according to different riding preferences and needs. Everything is managed via the handlebar controls and the bike now features a new 4.3 colour TFT dashboard featuring racing graphics inspired by the Panigale V4, with a large rev counter that shows the gear position as well.

Symbol of customization.

To allow each Monsterista to make their bike stand out from the crowd, Ducati has created sticker kits that enhance the shapes of the Monster and celebrate Ducati's sportiness. For those wishing to accentuate the style of their Monster in an even more decisive way, cover kits will also be available.

As with all Ducati motorcycles, a wide range of Ducati Performance accessories are also available, such as the double Termignoni approved silencer with carbon-fiber end caps. All the customization options are available in the website section dedicated to the online configurator on Ducati.com.

The new Monster is available in Ducati Red and Dark Stealth with black wheels and Aviator Grey with GP Red wheels. For those who want the bike with an even sportier image, a Plus version is available in the same colors, which comes with an aerodynamic windshield and the rear seat cover as standard fitment.

All the prices shared below are Ex-Showroom India:

Monster Red with Black Wheels: Rs 10, 99,000

Monster Dark Stealth with Black Wheels: Rs 11, 09,000

Monster Aviator Grey with GP Red Wheels: Rs 11, 09,000

Monster Plus Red with Black Wheels: Rs 11, 24,000

Monster Plus Dark Stealth with Black Wheels: Rs 11, 34,000

Monster Plus Aviator Grey with GP Red Wheels: Rs 11, 34,000

Bookings are now open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi - NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, and Chennai, and deliveries will begin immediately.

