Royal Challengers Bangalore aim to bounce back from their heavy defeat as they face rivals Chennai Super Kings in match 35 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season. The clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah on September 24, 2021 (Friday) as both teams aim to strengthen their case for a playoff berth. So ahead of the RCB vs CSK clash, we take a look at Sharjah weather and how the pitch will behave. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Both Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore currently occupy two of the available four playoff spots but made very contrasting starts to the second phase of IPL 2021. Where MS Dhoni’s outfit got the better of record champions Mumbai Indians, Virat Kohli’s team was below par in their display, falling to a heavy defeat against Kolkata. However, the sides will have victory in their mind as the earlier meeting between them saw CSK hand RCB their first defeat of the season.

Sharjah Weather

Sharjah Weather (Photo Credits; Accuweather.com)

The weather in Sharjah on September 24, 2021 (Friday) is one that will excite fans. The temperature during the RCB vs CSK, IPL 2021 clash is expected to be in the lower 30 degrees throughout. Meanwhile, there is no chance of rain so an uninterrupted match can be expected.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Ground has traditionally favoured batsmen as it has offered very little to the bowlers due to which high-scoring games have become a norm at the venue. The strip is expected to behave in the same manner as this will be the very first game to be played at the Stadium since the resumption of IPL 2021.

