Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 12 (ANI/PRNewswire): dunnhumby, a world leader in Customer Data Science has announced Prithvesh Katoch as its new Global Head of Client Data Services.

In his role as Global Head of Client Data Services, Prithvesh will lead dunnhumby's global team of data professionals to discover, enhance and enable dunnhumby's clients' data assets, allowing brands and retailers to engage better with their customers as individuals.

"We engage with our clients to responsibly unlock value from their data, ensuring it is fit for purpose, applying relevant quality checks and business rules to enrich the data and own ongoing accountability for these data solutions. We do all this while keeping a strong focus on increasing the efficiency, predictability, and scalability of our data offerings," adds Prithvesh.

A global team of 150+ data professionals, including Technical Account Managers, Data Engineers and Data SME's make up the Client Data Services Team.

"I am really excited about how Prithvesh will evolve our broader data team and contribute to our Technology & Science leadership team. I am looking at Prithvesh to define the long-term data strategy, identify new ways to enable faster monetisation of the data for our partners and ensure we are able to deliver more value, more efficiently," says David Jack, dunnhumby's Chief Technology Officer.

Prithvesh joined dunnhumby 9 years ago, responsible for developing and shaping the Data Engineering team. Under his leadership, the team has evolved with data and product specialists and has managed changes in technology and skill set, driven by technology renewal.

He played a key role in building a highly motivated team of big data engineers. Prior to dunnhumby, Prithvesh worked with NW airlines, American Express and Accenture consulting where his experience spread across various verticals including Finance, Telecom and Media.

dunnhumby, one of the fastest growing customer data science companies in India, has a workforce touching close to 700, working from all over the country. Since last year, the company has successfully hired and onboarded over 250 professionals in a complete virtual mode.

dunnhumby India plans to grow with similar momentum in the coming years. It is at the forefront of developing the best products and science using a variety of techniques and tools including highly scalable cloud-hosted models, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence.

