England will aim to continue their unbeaten run in Group I as they face fourth-placed Hungary in the latest round of European Qualifiers for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup. The clash will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London on October 12, 2021 (late Tuesday night). Meanwhile, fans searching for England vs Hungary, 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers can scroll down below for more details. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Winning EPL Player of the Month Award for September 2021.

England as expected sit at the top of Group I and will be aiming to keep hold of that spot as they take in Hungary, who have been underwhelming in the qualification campaign. Gareth Southgate’s team have dropped points only once and enter this game in the back of a five-goal demolition of Andorra. Meanwhile, Hungary lost to Albania in their previous game and will be aiming to get back to winning ways.

When Is England vs Hungary Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of European 2022 World Cup Qualifier?

The match between England vs Hungary clash in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers European will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London, England. The match is scheduled to start on October 13, 2021 (Wednesday) at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast England vs Hungary European FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier, LIVE?

Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of European World Cup Qualifiers in India and will telecast the England vs Hungary match on TV. Fans can tune into Sony Sports’ channels to catch the live action.

Is England vs Hungary European FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports will provide the live streaming of the European World Cup Qualifiers. So fans can tune into Sony Sports app and website to watch the England vs Hungary clash online.

