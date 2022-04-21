New Delhi [India] April 21 (ANI/PNN): e-Ashwa Automotive, one of the leading manufacturers of environment-friendly affordable electric vehicles in the country, showcased its wide range of advanced EV products at the 3-day Ride Asia International Exhibition 2022 starting April 15, 2022. The company also had a national partners meet in the capital on April 15 and 16, 2022 to connect with all its partners coming from various parts of the country.

During these 3-days of Ride Asia exhibition, e-Ashwahas showcased all its latest EV products in different categories - electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers and also interact with all its dealers coming from 27+ states and Union Territories. The company manufactures a wide range of EV products in both these categories like e-scooters, e-rickshaws, e-auto and e-loader.

Speaking on their participation in the exhibition, Vikas Gupta, Founder and CEO, e-Ashwa Automotive, said, "After two years of pandemic, we are seeing the market opening up strongly. We are delighted to be part of this year's Ride Asia exhibition to showcase our products to our customers and dealers. The EV market is growing rapidly in the country and various estimates suggest that the adoption rate of electric two-wheelers will be much faster in the coming years giving significant opportunities for players like us to provide affordable EVs to masses."

The company has a strong exclusive brand dealer network of 835and 600+ dedicated retail stores. Started in February 2018, eAshwa opened its first dealer store in August 2019 and 100th store in June 2021. It has seen strong growth in the last two years with increased demand for EV products due to fuel price hike for traditional vehicles and supportive government policies for EV.

