The Kardashians Review: Very few families in the world are as popular as the Kardashians. Being one of the most glamorous and wealthiest families in the world, the Kardashians are at the forefront of literally everything. So it naturally made sense to document the family for their own reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Now that ended last year, and now the family returns again with another, extremely similar, and somehow even more redundant reality show, The Kardashians. Kim Kardashian Arrives With Boyfriend Pete Davidson At The Kardashians Premiere In Los Angeles (View Pics).

The Kardashians, like Keeping Up With the Kardashians, focuses on the lives of the Kardashian – Jenner family. The review will be focusing on the first two episodes of the show that were provided early for review purposes.

With The Kardashians, we see the family again after a year since Keeping Up With the kardashians ended. So you find their personalities to have changed a bit, and you explore them in this new realm of lifestyle. Supposedly a more serious and business-like tone to their approaches. Don’t let that fool you though, it still very much focuses on their personal lives.

The drama, for those who are looking for it, is still present. There is very much the same amount of it present over as there was in their previous outing. You have Kim calling up Kanye here because their son found their sex tape on Roblox, Khloe and Tristan are going through their own hardships and Kylie is expecting her son.

For the people interested? Yeah, this show is definitely made for those who want to see more of this family. Other than that, there is nothing else about it that makes it special. One big difference the show does have compared to Keeping Up With the Kardashians is that it feels even more like a documentary this time around. But it still doesn’t stop feeling like a retread. The Kardashians Trailer: The Sisters Are Welcoming You Back Into Their Lives, Travis Baker and Pete Davidson Become the New Additions to the Family (Watch Video).

Even for the family itself, the opinions that you have on them, I personally am not a fan, but watching them here felt like seeing someone extremely out of touch with reality. For all the entertaining real life drama, this was just something that I couldn’t get into at all.

Final Thoughts

The Kardashians definitely was made for the Kardashian fans which doesn't help, because this still felt like a retread and something I really just couldn’t care about. Not to mention, it already makes an out-of-touch family make it look like it’s even more out of touch with this world. The Kardashians is streaming right now on Disney+ Hotstar.

Rating: 1.5

