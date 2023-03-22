Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): EarthFokus, a company offering Water savings as a service to commercial and residential clients has raised Rs 1.52 CR from The Chennai Angels in a recent fundraise.

EarthFokus intends to use the funds for geographic scaling, marketing, expansion of product range and introducing newer, more efficient solutions in the water-saving space.

Also Read | COVID-19: India Reports 1,134 New Coronavirus Infections in Past 24 Hours, Five Deaths.

EarthFokus, an IIT-M incubated startup is striving to be the Water Saving Partner for all organizations. They help save freshwater right at the point of consumption. The company manufactures its products in metal, in an otherwise plastic-heavy industry. The company claims their attachments are pressure resistant and truly water-saving in nature, saving 50 per cent more than other aerators in the market, while ensuring an uncompromised experience for the end user. Offering comprehensive solutions for all fixtures (showers, health faucets) and not only taps, but they also provide smart water management for different commercial and residential spaces, with complete automation and leak detection.

Founder of EarthFokus, Arun commented on the recent fundraise saying, "Water scarcity is a growing concern and at EarthFokus, we're dedicated to making a significant impact. Our range of water management products and services has already saved over 5 billion litres of water, and with the support of TCA and its investors, we're excited to expand across India. Our unique approach focuses on water reduction as our core mission by implementing a range of water saving techniques. With our team's expertise and dedication, we're confident that we'll continue to make a difference in the nation's water usage."

Also Read | ‘The World Cup Is in the Past’, Says Argentina Manager Lionel Scaloni Ahead of Friendly Against Panama.

Lead Investor from The Chennai Angels, Ramkumar L, said, "We've been following EarthFokus' work for some time now and have found the Founder to be extremely passionate about water management. His drive is backed with the ability to manufacture top-end products, sought after by large organizations that have partnered with his company. This is something that will greatly impact the bettering of our environment now and tomorrow."

Mridula Ramesh, Investor from The Chennai Angels added, "As the climate heats up, managing water will take centre stage. That's why I am thrilled we are investing in EarthFokus who translates a deep understanding of water engineering into effective products to manage it well."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)