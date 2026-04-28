Business News | EaseMyTrip Announces 'Great Indian Summer Travel Sale', Bringing Exclusive Travel Deals for Summer Holidays

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): EaseMyTrip, one of India's leading online travel-tech platforms, has announced its much-awaited 'Great Indian Summer Travel Sale', running from April 28 to May 6, 2026. The campaign offers exciting deals across flights, hotels, and holiday packages for travellers planning their summer getaways.

The 'Great Indian Summer Travel Sale' brings a range of exclusive travel deals across:

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Flights: Up to INR 15,000 OFF

Hotels: Up to INR 15,000 OFF

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Buses: Up to INR 250 OFF

Cabs: Up to INR 500 OFF

Holiday Packages Starting from INR 8,999/-

These offers can be availed using the promo code 'EMTSUMMER' on the EaseMyTrip app or website.

Travellers can unlock savings through exclusive offers from select banking partners, including American Express, BOBCARD, ICICI Bank, IDFC FIRST Bank, Punjab National Bank, and YES Bank credit cards, along with curated benefits from partner brands such as EazyDiner, Kenstar, Lifelong, Nasher Miles, and The Man Company. This is further complemented by EaseMyTrip's EMTPRO membership, which offers up to INR 5,000 in welcome benefits.

As part of this campaign, travellers can book with a wide network of airline partners including: Air Astana, Air France / KLM Royal Dutch Airlines / Delta Air Lines, Air India, Air India Express, American Airlines, Azerbaijan Airlines, British Airways, EgyptAir, Ethiopian Airlines, Fly 91, ITA Airways, Kenya Airways, Korean Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa / Swiss International Air Lines / Air Canada, Malaysia Airlines, Oman Air, Qantas, Royal Jordanian, Saudia, Singapore Airlines, SpiceJet, VietJet Air, and Virgin Atlantic.

A handpicked collection of premium hotel partners offering exclusive discounts includes: 7 Apple, Am Kollection, Amritara, Birj, Bloom, Clarks Collection, Club Mahindra, Cygnett, Ecko Hotels, Eco Hotels, Fab, Ginger, GoStops, Justa, Lemon Tree, Le Roi, Lords, Neemrana, One Earth, Othpl, Oyo, Pride, Regenta, Renest, Sayaji, Shrigo, Spree, Sterling, Starlit, Suba Hotels, The Byke, The Clarks, The Fern, The Lalit, The Leela, Treehouse, Vits, Welcomheritage, and Zone By The Park.

The campaign is designed to cater to the surge in summer travel demand, with a strong focus on family vacations, leisure travel, and seasonal getaways. The sale covers high-demand travel corridors and popular holiday destinations across domestic markets, including Andaman, Goa, Himachal, Kashmir, Kerala, Leh, North East India, and Uttarakhand, as well as international destinations such as Bali, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Philippines, Poland, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Commenting on the launch of the sale, Nishant Pitti, Founder of EaseMyTrip, said: "Summer remains one of the most significant travel seasons in India, driven by strong demand for family holidays and leisure experiences. With the 'Great Indian Summer Travel Sale', we aim to make travel more accessible and convenient for our customers, while also simplifying how they discover and plan their journeys. Our integration with the ChatGPT marketplace further supports this by enabling a more intuitive and personalised booking experience, complemented by EMT Pro membership benefits that elevates overall value for travellers."

With summer travel demand gaining strong momentum, EaseMyTrip's 'Great Indian Summer Travel Sale' presents the perfect opportunity for travellers to plan their holidays with ease, convenience, and value. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)