Business News | Echoes of Excellence: Faisal Hamid's Sound OF Music Has Been Redefining Luxury AV in India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 28: Sound oF Music traces its roots to 1999, when Faisal Hamid, a Mayo College alumnus from the 1989 batch, founded the company in India. Driven by a deep passion for premium audio, he built the brand from the ground up, pioneering high end home theatres, automation, lighting control, and multi room AV systems. His hands on vision transformed a niche startup into a benchmark for luxury installations, catering to India's ultra high net worth individuals across the country. The company also holds to its credit the introduction of several of the world's most prestigious high end audio and video brands into India.

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The company has evolved into a true family legacy, now guided by the next generation including Roohi Faisal, Laila Faisal, and Sultan Faisal. Faisal's foundation of precision and perfection is complemented by Laila's creative and digital vision, while Sultan Faisal brings a sharp focus on operations, technology integration, and future ready systems. His approach strengthens the backbone of execution, ensuring every project meets the highest standards of luxury while staying aligned with the evolving demands of smart living.

Carrying this legacy forward with a distinct creative lens, Laila Faisal brings a new dimension to the ecosystem through her venture, Laila Faisal Studio (LFS). Conceptualised as an art based experiential luxury space, LFS reimagines how fashion, design, and technology coexist. With an in house runway and a curated platform for India's most promising homegrown designers, the studio reflects a shift from pure functionality to immersive storytelling.

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Positioned within the same world of refined living that Sound oF Music has long championed, LFS extends the brand's philosophy into culture and expression. Where Sound oF Music perfects the sensory experience of sound and space, LFS translates that ethos into visual and emotional luxury, creating a seamless dialogue between innovation, design, and lifestyle.

Sultan's growing role within the company signals a shift toward scalable systems and next generation infrastructure, positioning Sound oF Music to lead not just in craftsmanship, but in innovation at scale.

Sound oF Music partners with elite global brands, curating bespoke experiences with audio leaders such as Bowers and Wilkins (B&W), Bang & Olufsen, Steinway Lyngdorf, Lyngdorf, Meyer Sound, JBL Synthesis, Monitor Audio, K Array, Dynaudio, Revel, Cabasse, Martin Audio, and Mark Levinson. For visual and display technologies, the company integrates brands such as C-Seed, Barco, Christie, Sim2, and Optoma, along with large format LED walls from Samsung and C Seed.

Automation solutions are powered by Crestron, Lutron, Basalte, and Lithos. The company also extends into luxury lifestyle integrations with Italian furniture brands such as Aston Martin Interiors, Tonino Lamborghini, Chi Wing Lo, and Fritz Hansen, alongside premium sanitary fittings from Carimali, Glass Design, and Maier, and lighting solutions by Flos and De Majo. Bespoke home theatres, high end audio visual systems, and intelligent automation have remained the core of Sound oF Music's expertise for over two decades.

A standout achievement sets the company apart. Among only a handful of firms globally, Sound oF Music has installed a full IMAX cinema within a private residence, delivering an unparalleled cinematic experience at home. The company also holds the distinction of installing C-Seed's largest 0.4 mm pixel pitch LED screen, measuring 248 inches diagonally, the largest of its kind in India and among the biggest globally. Additionally, Sound oF Music introduced Lutron's Athena Wireless Network lighting automation system in India.

Beyond audio visual excellence, the company has expanded into luxury real estate integrations, working across Mumbai's sea facing residences, Delhi's gated estates, and high end wellness retreats. Its technology enhances property value through seamless, intelligent ecosystems, attracting developers and discerning buyers seeking turnkey luxury.

Under the Sound oF Music umbrella, Countach Resorts and Infra LLP is currently developing a luxury resort in Pahalgam, along with a 110 acre gated township in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, further extending the brand's vision of integrated luxury living.

For more details :

https://soundofmusic.cc

https://www.instagram.com/soundofmusic.cc?igsh=MXBnam8wbHphYmI1ZQ==

https://www.instagram.com/laila.faisall?igsh=MWFsZWliZnRnZnk4

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