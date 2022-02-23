New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI/PNN): Eduwisor, an education consulting agency, aspires to provide 10,000 skilled doctors to the country over the next 10 years through its services. The initiative is taken to improve the primary healthcare ecosystem in the country and provide better education assistance to aspiring doctors.

Eduwisoris was co-founded by Mubin Sayyed and Jyoti Krishna, two friends hailing from the same engineering college. Having gone abroad to work in the healthcare sector for a few years, Mubin felt the need to bring necessary changes in the Indian primary healthcare situation in India upon his return. After pondering upon the issues faced by existing and aspiring healthcare workers in the country and witnessing the degradation of primary healthcare during the COVID crisis, Mubin Sayyed and Jyoti Krishna set up a venture dedicated to providing an ideal platform for aspiring doctors to obtain quality education and improve the healthcare system in the country.

Eduwisor helps students find ideal medical colleges across 10 countries, apply for the same, and obtain relevant guidance throughout their journeys. The agency believes that lack of infrastructure, limited seat availability, and extreme fee structures prevents deserving students from becoming doctors and serving their country. By helping them study in some of the best universities across the world, Eduwisor allows potential doctors to return with all the skills and knowledge required to provide healthcare services in the country.

Being associated with over 40 universities and colleges across 10 countries, Eduwisor takes the help of subject-matter experts to provide holistic guidance to the students. The in-house team of Eduwisor comprises professionals who have excelled in the field of science and technology. Having industry acumen themselves allows the experts to provide the students with valuable advice based on their interests and preferences.

Mubin Sayyed believes that Eduwisor would help him fulfil his own passion of becoming a doctor. He says, "I wanted to become a doctor myself but couldn't due to financial difficulties and limited options. Thousands of students in the country get their dreams compromised every year, either due to inadequate infrastructure or unreasonably high fees. Through Eduwisor, I look forward to realizing my dream of becoming a skilled doctor by helping aspirants make it in the industry."

Moreover, the team at Eduwisor plans on visiting each of the 40 colleges associated with the agency and documenting the same through videos to educate its clients. "We ensure that the students associated with us get enrolled in internationally recognized colleges and universities. We intend to provide all our services with complete transparency and no bias to help students realize their dreams," says Jyoti Krishna.

