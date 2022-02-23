Maruti Suzuki has officially launched the 2022 Baleno today in India at Rs 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the entry-level Sigma variant. The new Baleno is claimed to be a technologically advanced premium hatchback and comes with a major cosmetic upgrade, new features. 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets a new grille, revised front bumper, new alloy wheels, revamped rear bumpers, new LED taillights with LED inserts. The bookings of the premium hatchback are already live and customers can book it with a token amount of Rs 11,000 via the Maruti Suzuki Nexa website or at the nearest Maruti Suzuki Nexa showroom. New Maruti Suzuki Baleno India Launch Date Set For February 23; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

The new Baleno comes in four variants - Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha and six exciting shades - Nexa blue, opulent red, grandeur grey, luxe beige, splendid silver and arctic white.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno (Photo Credits: Maruti Suzuki)

The #NewAgeBaleno is here to take you on a sensorial driving experience like never before. Go on a thrilling ride, with stunning looks and enjoy segment-first tech features, as #TechGoesBold. Test drive today: https://t.co/BF46afQW4z#TechGoesBold #NEXA #CreateInspire pic.twitter.com/dFI1VeH2PS — Nexa Experience (@NexaExperience) February 23, 2022

Under the bonnet, 2022 Baleno features a 1.2-litre DualJet K12N petrol engine with a 12V mild-hybrid system that generates a power of 88.5bhp and 113Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and improved Auto Gear (AGS) transmission.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno (Photo Credits: Maruti Suzuki)

On the inside, the new Baleno comes loaded with a redesigned dashboard layout, a 9-inch touchscreen display with Hi Suzuki voice assist. It is worth noting that the low-end variants come with a 7-inch display. Maruti Suzuki also sports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, a 360-degree surround view, flat-bottom steering wheel, rear AC vents, Arkamys sound system, automatic AC, and more. For safety, it gets ABS, EBD, reversing sensors, a three-point seatbelt with pre-tensioners, a speed alert system, six airbags, hill-hold control and more.

Check variant-wise prices here:-

Manual Transmission Auto Gear Shift (AGS) Variant Price Variant Price Sigma Rs. 6,35,000 - - Delta Rs. 7,19,000 Delta Rs. 7,69,000 Zeta Rs. 8,09,000 Zeta Rs. 8,59,000 Alpha Rs. 8,99,000 Alpha Rs. 9,49,000

