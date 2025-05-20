PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20: EnKash, India's leading spend management and payments platform, has officially launched the EnKash Payment Gateway - a first-of-its-kind payment solution engineered for India's 63 million+ small to medium-sized & startup merchants. At a time when digital commerce is surging, EnKash is putting the country's most underserved merchants at the front of the fintech revolution.

Also Read | Chhagan Bhujbal Swearing-In Ceremony: Veteran NCP Leader Takes Oath as Minister in CM Devendra Fadnavis's Cabinet (Watch Video).

* Empowering modern merchants with a faster, flexible, and future-ready payment infrastructure

Despite being the backbone of the Indian economy, contributing nearly 30% to India's GDP and employing over 110 million people, the majority of legacy players still focus on payment solutions catering to large enterprises. SMBs & startups remain underserved, and payment solutions often lack flexibility, come with complex integrations, and have all the more complicated documentation.

Also Read | What Is the Age Gap Between Vishal and Sai Dhanshika? Find Out As Tamil Actors Announce Wedding in August 2025.

A Gateway Tailored for Growth

The EnKash Payment Gateway is engineered to deliver a frictionless experience for merchants across categories - from D2C brands, SaaS platforms, and B2B commerce to healthcare, hospitality, education, and logistics.

It comes with dominance of powerful SDKs & APIs with low-code/no-code integration, unlimited developer sandbox and seamless onboarding, in-built Orchestration Suite for smart routing, automated reconciliation, real-time monitoring, and actionable analytics. It also provides Zero-cost lifetime support & High reliability during peak hours.

"Our vision is to simplify every entrepreneur's payments journey, be it a small D2C brand or any high-growth merchant. With decades of the team's core DNA & experience of payments infrastructure, I am proud to say that our team has built the finest payment gateway for the world," said Hemant Vishnoi, Co-founder of EnKash. "We are building rails that will power India's digital economy for the next decade. This gateway isn't just another processor; it's an infrastructure layer built for trust, speed, and scale, and it's our contribution to a more connected, cashless India."

Why Now

India processed over Rs14 lakh crore in UPI transactions in March 2025 alone - a clear signal that digital payments are now mainstream. Yet, SMBs continue to struggle with outdated infrastructure:

* 20-30% failure rates during peak hours

* Manual reconciliations that slow down decisions and cause revenue leakages

* Disjointed systems offering no unified control across payments and spend

EnKash Changes That

With this launch, EnKash becomes India's first fintech to offer a truly unified payments and spend stack, bringing together accounts payable automation, expense management, corporate cards, loyalty programs, and now, a seamlessly embedded payment gateway.

Built to plug into platforms like Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, and custom tech stacks, the EnKash Payment Gateway is ready to power sectors from D2C and SaaS to edtech, logistics, B2B commerce, and more.

About EnKash

EnKash is India's leading spend management and payments platform, simplifying payments, corporate cards, and expense management. Operational since 2018, it has pioneered fintech innovation with multiple RBI-regulated licenses, including PAPG, BBPOU, and the newly secured PPI license.

With $23M in funding led by marquee investors such as Ascent Capital, Mayfield, Axilor & Baring Private Equity Partners India, its financial orchestration suite empowers CXOs with automation, real-time insights, and compliance tools, making business finance faster, smarter, and more efficient.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2660080/ENKASH_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)