Yes, the rumours were true! Tamil actor Vishal Krishna Reddy, aka Vishal, who had kept fans guessing about his wedding plans, finally announced his decision at an event in Chennai on Monday (May 19). The Madha Gaja Raja star confirmed that he is set to marry actress Sai Dhanshika. The couple will tie the knot on August 29, 2025. Addressing the media at the trailer launch of Yogida, Sai Dhanshika revealed that they had initially decided to keep their relationship private, but after noticing they were trending on social media, they chose to make it official. Vishal and Sai Dhanshika Confirm Wedding at 'Yogida' Trailer Launch: Tamil Stars to Get Married on THIS Date (Watch Video).

At the trailer launch of Sai Dhanshika's upcoming film Yogida, the actress opened up about her relationship with actor Vishal. She shared that they had been friends for 15 years and initially wanted to keep it that way. However, after news reports of their relationship surfaced in the media, she felt there was no reason to hide it anymore. Dhanshika said, "Vishal and I are planning to get married on August 29. We recently started talking with each other and got into love. I just want Vishal to be happy and I love you."

#SaiDhanshika: "Enna Baby Solliralama😀❓. Me & #Vishal going to marry on Aug 29th. We recently started talking with each other & got into love. I just want Vishal to be happy & I love you🫶"pic.twitter.com/F1j8bw3XA5 — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) May 19, 2025

While fans are eagerly looking forward to the couple's special day, many are also curious about the age difference between the two. Well, here's some information. Sai Dhanshika was born on November 20, 1989, in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. She made her acting debut at the age of 16 with the film Manathodu Mazhaikalam and later went on to feature in films like Aravaan, Kabali, and Peranmai. She is currently 35 years old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sai Dhanshika (@saidhanshika)

On the other hand, Vishal will turn 48 on his wedding day (August 29). He was born into a Telugu family in Chennai in 1977 to parents GK Reddy and Janaki Devi, who also belonged to the film fraternity. Over the years, the actor has featured in a number of hits like Thimiru, Pandiya Naadu, Irumbu Thirai, and Thupparivaalan, to name a few. Vishal and Sai Dhanshika have an age gap of 12 years. Is Vishal Set To Marry ‘Kabali’ Actress Sai Dhanshika? Here’s What We Know About Duo’s Rumoured Relationship.

Vishal open up his relationship with dhanshika👌👌❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/u1KKk3Hezx — Vijayaragavan (@vijaytalks9164) May 19, 2025

On the work front, Vishal is gearing up for his directorial debut with Thupparivaalan 2. The movie will be a sequel to the 2017 Tamil action thriller Thupparivaalan directed by Mysskin.

