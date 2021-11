Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI): Indian equity market closed on a positive note on Thursday as the energy and realty sector shares gained.

At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 454.10 points or 0.78 per cent, while the Nifty 50 gained by 121.30 points or 0.70 per cent.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Opens Up About Relationship With Former Rival Sergio Ramos, Says 'At First it was Weird'.

In BSE Sensex the sectors that saw maximum gain were the energy sector that was up by 4.47 per cent, the realty sector that was up by 1.86 per cent, the healthcare sector that was up by 1.53 and the telecom sector was up by 1.51 per cent.

Among stocks, the top gainer was Reliance, which surged 6.10 per cent to Rs 2,494.40, followed by ITC up by 1.49 per cent to Rs 231.30 per share.

Also Read | Applying for a Personal Loan? Read This Before You Do.

Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Kotak Mahindra also traded with a positive bias today.

Meanwhile, IndusInd Bank cracked by 1.27 per cent, Maruti Suzuki was down by 1.23 per cent and ICICI Bank by 1.22 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)