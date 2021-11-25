Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos have been old-time rivals. The two have been sworn, enemies due to the kind of rivalry they shared in La Liga. Messi has captained Barcelona whereas Ramos led the Los Blancos. Needless to say that their encounters have led to epic battles and the rivalry was even relished by the fans. Cut to present and for now, the two have joined the same team as they play for the French side PSG. Now during an interview, the Argentine admitted having weird feelings when it came to sharing the dressing room with former Real Madrid captain. Lionel Messi Humbles Raheem Sterling With a Cheeky Nutmeg During Manchester City vs PSG, UCL 2021-22 (Watch Video).

These feelings were bound to surface only because of the kind of intense rivalry the two have shared in the past. Furthermore, Messi explained that he longer feels weird like he did in the past. "But all that is in the past and we have always respected each other a lot, no matter how much we have been rivals in those Clasicos. Having him as a teammate today is spectacular," he had said.

Ramos had joined the team before Lionel Messi but is yet to debut for the team due to knee and thigh injuries. PSG lost to Manchester City in the UCL 2021-22 match. Lionel Messi's team had one scorer in the form of Kylian Mbappe who netted a goal at the 50th minute of the match. But that was surely not enough for PSG to win the game.

