PRNewswire

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], November 21: BharatRohan, a pioneer in providing drone services in the agricultural sector, has entered into a partnership with the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP). This collaboration focuses primarily on transforming agricultural methods in Telangana and Haryana, two states poised to promote sustainable crops, and forms part of the 'Regional Inclusive Business Models in Agriculture and Food Systems' initiative funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Also Read | Google vs Epic Games Antitrust Case: Google ‘Crooked’ Bully Having Monopolistic Control Over Mobile Game Developers on Play Store, Says Tim Sweeney.

BharatRohan's mission is diverse, to empower smallholder farmers, improve export opportunities, and promote sustainable agricultural practices. With the support of ESCAP, BharatRohan aims to incorporate inclusive business practices and expand its reach and mission in the states of Telangana and Haryana.

BharatRohan's adoption of an inclusive business model underlines its commitment to sustainable and equitable growth in agriculture. This model goes beyond the simple pursuit of profits and emphasises value creation for all stakeholders, especially those at the base of the economy. By focusing its work on small farmers, BharatRohan not only addresses their challenges in accessing resources and markets but also ensures their active participation and autonomy in the value chain.

Also Read | Estevao Willian's Brace Helps Brazil Beat Ecuador To Reach FIFA U17 World Cup 2023 Quarterfinal.

Furthermore, a significant commitment of this project is to involve women farmers in value chain activities actively. This ensures their active participation in the production process and promotes gender-inclusive agricultural practices. BharatRohan has also demonstrated its commitment towards inclusive business by signing a MoU with Endeva and Ecociate to receive coaching services as part of the ESCAP-supported inclusive business program.

Amandeep Panwar said, "As the CEO of BharatRohan, I am thrilled about our partnership with ESCAP. Our mission is to empower smallholder farmers and promote sustainable agriculture in Telangana and Haryana. We're leveraging advanced hyperspectral technology to provide farmers with precise insights, reducing costs, and ensuring top-quality, residue-free yields. Our dedication to inclusivity extends to gender-inclusive practices, actively involving female farmers in value chain activities to create additional income opportunities. This partnership is not just about innovation; it's about making a tangible difference in the lives of farmers and fostering a sustainable future for agriculture."

"We are delighted to welcome BharatRohan as a valued member of the Cohort participating in the Inclusive Business Coaching program supported by ESCAP. BharatRohan's technology-driven solutions hold great significance for smallholder farmers, aiding them in crop monitoring and optimizing input usage effectively. Moreover, their drone-based services have the potential not only to generate employment opportunities for local youth but also to provide essential last-mile services to farmers in a sustainable fashion. Ecociate and Endeva look forward to working with Bharat Rohan on their path towards incorporating inclusive business practices," said Santosh Gupta, Director, Ecociate Consultant.

ESCAP is supporting BharatRohan by providing inclusive business coaching services that will be key in identifying critical resources and expert connections, which will ensure the successful implementation of the comprehensive strategic plan for the transformative project.

BharatRohan will enhance its expertise with the support of ESCAP to address regulatory challenges, enter international markets and provide essential training services to farmers. A key element of the strategic plan is the integration of technology solutions, such as drone crop monitoring services. Periodic training sessions, with the support of ESCAP, will be organized to promote effective communication with farmers, guiding them to adopt advanced agricultural practices.

The foundation of this initiative is BharatRohan's advanced hyperspectral imaging technology, capable of distinguishing up to 150 unique wavelengths (or colors). This precision tool will provide farmers with personalized advice, paving the way for reforming traditional agricultural methods. Telangana and Haryana were strategically chosen for their inherent strength in agriculture, with a focus on growing turmeric, cotton and chili. The unique agricultural characteristics of these states align perfectly with the partnership's goals.

In essence, BharatRohan aims to pave the way for inclusive business in agriculture in India through this partnership with ESCAP, which is a blueprint for the future of agriculture. Through this initiative, BharatRohan is set to bolster its stature in advancing business opportunities and solidifying its position in export markets.

About BharatRohan:

BharatRohan is an innovative agri-tech startup on a mission to empower smallholder farmers across India. Specializing in UAV/Drone Spectral Imaging-based Decision Support Systems (DSS), we offer a comprehensive procurement platform to institutional buyers, with traceability as a key value addition. Committed to transforming farming practices, we focus on improving farmer incomes, productivity, and environmental sustainability. By partnering with farming communities, BharatRohan is driving positive change in the agricultural sector, promoting sustainable crop production methods, and fostering a brighter future for Indian agriculture.

About the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific :

The Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) is the most inclusive intergovernmental platform in the Asia-Pacific region. The Commission promotes cooperation among its 53 member States and 9 associate members in pursuit of solutions to sustainable development challenges. ESCAP is one of the five regional commissions of the United Nations. ESCAP supports inclusive, resilient and sustainable development in the region by generating action-oriented knowledge, and by providing technical assistance and capacity-building services in support of national development objectives, regional agreements and the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2170420/4198608/BharatRohan_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)