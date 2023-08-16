PNN

New Delhi [India], August 16: In the age of digitization, software solutions have made their way into almost all industries across the globe. The automobile sector is one such domain that has benefited a lot from the ongoing digital revolutions. From automobile dealers to car repairs and servicing companies, all players in the market have started implementing robust software solutions to leverage their processes and create their niche in the industry.

Considering this need for the automobile sector to embrace digitization, Evenforce Technologies Pvt Ltd joins hands with Demyto Autotech Solutions Pvt Ltd to help it get on the digital bandwagon. The association marks the beginning of a fruitful partnership that is in sync with the ongoing tech trends in the world. With its flagship offering GetAFix, Evenforce Technologies helps Demyto Autotech Solutions to improve its operations and customer services.

Established in 2015, Evenforce Technologies Pvt Ltd is a cloud-based Software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider based in Bengaluru. It develops and provides robust software solutions for the global automobile industry. Catering to clients all over the world, Evenforce Technologies’ signature product is GetAFix. GetAFix is a cloud-based, mobile-first, and web-based enterprise application designed for automobile dealers and workshops. Adopted in over 18 countries and running in 108 languages worldwide, it helps users implement the best in industry processes, and manage/monitor workflows with ease.

Designed for both four and two-wheelers workshops and dealers, GetAFix also simplifies customer database management. GetAFix aims to help automobile workshops and dealers gain greater efficiency, enhance productivity, and improve bottom-line and top-line revenue.

At the receiving end of the partnership is Demyto, founded in 2016 with the vision of addressing various car maintenance and service-related issues online, aiming to revolutionize the after-sales service market for cars. Headquartered in Mundhwa, Pune, Demyto stands as the largest multi-brand service center, built upon the pillars of cost-efficiency, convenience, and trustworthiness. Transparency and reliable advice, along with top-of-the-line service, are integral to the Demyto guarantee.

Demyto's goal is to provide transparent and high-quality vehicle maintenance services, encompassing scheduled servicing, prompt repairs, denting and painting, detailing, and parts replacement at their state-of-the-art workshop in Mundhwa. Additionally, it offers doorstep car servicing within the Pune area, coupled with pick-up and drop-off services for added convenience.

Due to their previous software challenges, Demyto embarked on a journey to enhance the software's features. As they embraced the transformation with GetAFix, Demyto discovered an innovative solution that not only addressed their obstacles but also provided tailored features, such as seamless website integration for inquiries and the incorporation of an SMS gateway. The enriched suite of customer management tools within GetAFix, encompassing appointment scheduling, SMS correspondence, and convenient online booking choices, led to a remarkable enhancement in customer service quality and a reduction in wait times, ultimately resulting in elevated client satisfaction levels.

In a collaborative effort with Demyto, Evenforce Technologies presented a holistic resolution to their challenges, including inventory and customer relationship management (CRM) processes, aiming to streamline stock tracking, automobile parts ordering, and billing management. The software empowered Demyto to transition toward an eco-friendly and paperless system while introducing efficient inventory management through real-time stock monitoring, effective vendor oversight, effortless intra-branch transfers, a Feedback Link feature, and streamlined GST tax filing procedures for Demyto. Since the successful integration of GetAFix, Demyto’s inventory management procedures have been optimized for efficiency and precision.

The software-related enhancements suggested by Demyto have enabled Evenforce Technologies to comprehensively understand industry requirements, facilitating it to make appropriate adjustments and efficiently onboarding new clients.

Srinath Rao, the CEO of Evenforce Technologies, believes that the company’s fruitful association with Demyto still has a long way to go. He says, “We are delighted to be associated with Demyto’s business and strategically aligned to scale our operations across multiple regions. Our team of tech professionals will ensure that all our services stay in tune with the ongoing tech trends to help the automobile industry flourish!”

To know more about Evenforce Technologies and GetAFix, visit the company’s official website here: https://evenforce.com/. For Demyto Autotech Solutions, visit its official website here: https://demyto.com/

