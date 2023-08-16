Sound of Freedom is doing surprisingly well at the American box office, having already surpassed Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, gaining over $100 million and is currently doing $172.8 million, making the film a sleeper hit despite the initial controversies stirring around it. Here’s How To Watch Sound of Freedom Free Online

Directed by Alejandro Monteverde, Sound of Freedom stars Jim Caviezel in the lead role. He plays a former US government agent who embarks on a mission to rescue children from a sex trafficking racket in Columbia.

On the very first day at the box office, Sound of Freedom managed to recover its budget by earning $14.2 million. While the box office collection in the next two days didn't exceed $3.6 million, it could be attributed to the July 4 holiday, a Tuesday. The film went on to earn $40.2 million by the weekend.

