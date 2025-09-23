NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 23: Eveready Industries India Ltd., the India's leading battery and flashlight brand, has announced its entry into the mobile accessories segment. The strategic move is a sign of Eveready's willingness to keep pace with shifting consumer lifestyles and digital connectivity needs.

With a 100-year-old long legacy built on delivering reliable power solutions, Eveready is taking a step forward by introducing an all-inclusive and comprehensive range of mobile accessories, which includes power banks and chargers designed to keep consumers seamlessly connected anytime, anywhere. The new product line blends Eveready's signature quality and innovation with features designed to meet the demands of today's fast-paced, mobile lifestyle.

"Eveready's foray into the mobile accessories segment represents a significant step forward in our mission to power everyday life in India. We are steadfast in our commitment to offering reliable and innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of today's connected consumers. With the introduction of high-quality power banks and chargers, we aim to provide millions across the country with consistent, on-the-go power. This expansion not only strengthens Eveready's legacy as a trusted brand but also signals our embrace of the future of digital mobility and convenience," said Mr. Anirban Banerjee, CEO, Eveready.

The new range of Eveready mobile accessories includes handy and universal power banks ranging from 5,000 mAh to 20,000 mAh with easy-to-use Magsafe-compatible as well as cable-included variants for hassle-free on-the-move charging. These are supported by effective chargers in between 12W and high-powered 65W GAN chargers, which provide fast, secure, and dependable charging for an array of devices. Additionally, with this launch, Eveready has also introduced a versatile range of charging cables featuring premium nylon-braided options, fast-charging support up to 5A, and universal compatibility with Apple, Android, and Type-C devices. These products are competitively priced to make high-quality mobile power solutions accessible to a wide range of consumers across India.

"Eveready has been a trusted name in Indian homes for decades, delivering dependable power through our batteries, flashlights, and lighting solutions," said Ms. Insiyah Chawala, Senior General Manager, Eveready. "As consumer lifestyles evolve, so must we. Our entry into the mobile accessories category is a natural progression, highlighting a shift in mindset that true fast charging needs a fully compatible system. The entire mobile accessory system must support rapid charge, from charger to cable to power bank. This strategic diversification reinforces our vision to be synonymous with 'power' in any form, for all consumers."

With this exciting new chapter, Eveready continues to power the lives of millions, staying true to its promise to offer reliable, innovative power solutions as consumer needs evolve in India's digital era. The range also includes thoughtful additions like wireless charging pads and compact, travel-friendly designs to enhance everyday convenience, making Eveready a one-stop destination for modern mobile power essentials.

About Eveready Industries India Limited: With a legacy spanning over a century, Eveready Industries India Ltd. (NSE Code: EVEREADY, BSE Code: 531508) (www.evereadyindia.com) has continually evolved to meet the dynamic needs of consumers. In 2023, the company embarked on a transformative journey, marked by the unveiling of its new infinity logo and the empowering tagline "Give Me Power, Give Me Red." The pivotal year also witnessed the introduction of Eveready's cutting-edge go-to-market strategy, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

At the heart of Eveready's innovations lies the launch of its New Ultima Alkaline battery in 2023, meticulously designed to cater to the discerning needs of today's consumers. Eveready's steadfast dedication to providing top-tier quality and reliability has positioned the company as India's No. 1* battery brand.

Since its inception in 1934, Eveready has been at the forefront of the dry cell battery market, enriching the lives of millions with portable energy and lighting solutions. The company's iconic catchphrase "Give Me Red" has become synonymous with trust and dependability, resonating with consumers across generations.

Eveready's commitment to excellence extends beyond product development. With manufacturing facilities strategically located across Matia, Lucknow, Noida, Haridwar, Maddur, and Kolkata, equipped with state-of-the-art technology platforms, the company upholds the highest operating standards. Eveready's facilities adhere to stringent quality (ISO 9000) and environmental (ISO 14000) practices, reflecting its dedication to sustainability and responsible manufacturing.

Backed by a Research and Development (R&D) facility approved by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, Eveready continues to drive innovation and set industry benchmarks. The company remains steadfast in its mission to enrich lives through reliable, innovative energy solutions, lighting the way for a brighter tomorrow.

*As per Nielsen Oct 24 MAT Report

