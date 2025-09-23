Kolkata, September 23: The Kolkata Fatafat, also known as Kolkata FF, lottery results for September 23, 2025, will be declared today, Tuesday. Players can check the live Kolkata Fatafat Result and Kolkata FF result on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Managed by local authorities in Kolkata, West Bengal, this Satta Matka-type lottery enjoys widespread popularity among locals. The results are announced progressively across eight rounds, allowing participants to track winning numbers live throughout the day. Enthusiasts can follow each Bazi starting from 10 AM for real-time updates.

Played daily from Monday to Sunday, Kolkata FF is exclusive to participants physically present in Kolkata. The lottery features eight rounds, or Bazis, with results released every 90 minutes. The first Bazi starts at 10 AM, followed by subsequent rounds at 11:30 AM, 1 PM, 2:30 PM, 4 PM, 5:30 PM, 7 PM, and the final Bazi at 8:30 PM. Players can check the Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF result for September 23, 2025, via the websites mentioned above or scroll down to view the latest winning numbers. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 22, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for September 23, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM - - - - - - - -

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM - - - - - - - -

There are 13 Indian states, including West Bengal, Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra, where lotteries are operated legally, and Kolkata Fatafat is one of the popular Satta Matka-type games in West Bengal. Players looking to participate in Kolkata FF need to be physically present in Kolkata and can learn the rules, including calculating passing record numbers, through numerous YouTube tutorials that explain the game’s intricacies and strategies. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Unlike regular lotteries, Kolkata FF involves multiple rounds, or Bazis, which require careful prediction to win. While the game attracts many enthusiasts due to its excitement and frequent draws, LatestLY advises caution, as participation carries financial risks and potential legal and monetary repercussions.

