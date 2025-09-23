Mumbai, September 23: Shillong Teer enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the Shillong Teer Results Today, September 23, 2025, covering Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) at the Polo Ground in Shillong, the first round of the games began at 10:30 AM, followed by the second round later in the day. Players can check the Shillong Teer Result Chart online for accurate winning numbers of both rounds. Results are updated on websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in.

The Shillong Teer result for September 23, 2025, offers participants the chance to verify their predictions and winnings in real time. Played in two rounds, Round 1 and Round 2, the game determines winning numbers based on the last two digits of arrows hitting the target. Enthusiasts across Meghalaya rely on the Shillong Teer Result Chart for quick access to accurate results. This traditional archery-based lottery continues to attract players from Shillong and surrounding areas every Tuesday and throughout the week. For live updates and official winning numbers, visit the above-mentioned websites or scroll below to stay informed about today’s Shillong Teer results. Shillong Teer Result Today, September 22, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on September 23, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer Result on September 23, 2025, participants can visit websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in. Look for the option "Shillong Teer Result for September 23, 2025" to access the Shillong Teer Result Chart for both Round 1 and Round 2. The first round results are usually announced around 10:30 AM, followed by the second round later in the day. Players can check the chart online to verify winning numbers and compare with their predictions. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

The Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game played in Meghalaya, particularly at the Polo Ground in Shillong, and is regulated under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act. The game features 50 archers who shoot a set number of arrows, typically 30 in the first round and 20 in the second, at a distant, cylindrical target. Participants place bets by choosing a number between 00 and 99, predicting the last two digits of arrows that hit the target in each round. The winning numbers are determined by these last two digits, and prizes vary based on the accuracy of predictions. Shillong Teer is conducted six days a week, from Monday to Saturday, excluding Sundays, and is fully legal under the state’s regulations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).