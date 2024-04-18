Begin investment planning for the new financial year!

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 18: The start of the new financial year is a good time for investors to re-evaluate their investment strategies. This is where a digital financial marketplace, like Bajaj Markets, comes in handy. It offers a range of financial products, including investments.

As individuals revisit their investment portfolios and identify rebalancing opportunities, they could browse tax-saving tools, retirement schemes, or invest in stocks from foreign markets. On Bajaj Markets, investors can choose from the below-listed investment products:

1. Fixed Deposits

* Flexible Interest Payout: Choose from monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or at maturity interest payout intervals* Tax Benefits: Consider tax-saver FDs to claim deductions up to Rs. 1.50 Lakhs per financial year u/s 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961

2. Mutual Funds

* Regular Investments: Make affordable and consistent investments through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs)* Expert Management: Benefit from the expertise of professional fund managers who manage the fund's investment strategy

3. Demat Account

* Secure Storage: Safely store shares and securities electronically* Seamless Trading: Buy and sell shares conveniently

4. Bonds

* Reliable Income: Receive interest payments at regular intervals* Tax-saving Advantage: Interest income earned from these bonds are tax-free under Section 10(15)

5. National Pension Scheme (NPS)

* Retirement Planning: Individuals can start saving for their golden years with NPS* Tax Deductions: Enjoy tax benefits of up to 10% of salary (Section 80CCD) or Rs. 50,000 (Section 80 CCD(1B))

6. Sovereign Gold Bond

* Gold Investment Simplified: Invest in gold without the hassle of physical storage* Assured Returns: Earn guaranteed additional interest of 2.5% p.a. on investments

7. US Stocks

* Global Diversification: Expand investment portfolio beyond domestic markets with exposure to US stocks* Fractional Shares: Option to invest small amounts in expensive shares and ETFs, making it accessible for all investors

Besides investments, individuals can also browse other financial products such as insurance, loans, and credit cards. Simply download the Bajaj Markets app or visit the website.

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

