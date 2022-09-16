New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI/PNN): NPST (Network People Services Technologies Ltd) is participating in the Global Fintech Fest (GFF2022), which is to be held from 19 to 22 September Organized by the Fintech Convergence Council (FCC), Payment Council of India (PCI), and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). This four-day-long hybrid event is all set to be held at the Jio World Centre, Mumbai, India.

As a FinTech prodigy, we at NPST will showcase our wide range of FinTech services at this mega event.

As a Technology Service Provider and Merchant PSP, NPST holds a Unique value proposition for Banking fraternity and Payment service providers looking for one-stop payment stack to operate seamlessly in financial value chain.

Come and meet us at booth number D16 where we will demonstrate our new-age Super App, IMPS, UPI, Merchant Switch and Payment API solutions.

Recently, we launched our Super App to provide a seamless user experience with all the banking, financial and transactional services merged into a powerful but smart app. This is a ready to use plug for banks, saving on cost and time optimized for better ROI.

Our product TimePay, delivers UPI solutions to entities from large to micro setups, customizing the requirement from merchant app to high performing APIs, along with reconciliation and settlement support. The solution provides option to utilize in-built digital ERP over cloud to transact seamlessly with components such as customer management, digital invoicing and receipt, statement and data analytics along with accounts plug-in.

With Qynx, a Digital Merchant platform, we provide a complete suite of services to banks to manage and operate merchants of various sizes and categories. The solution includes Merchant Switch, Admin Control ecosystem, Payment gateway, Merchant App, Merchant Portal, and Reconciliation system.

GFF2022 aims at projecting India as a FinTech thought leader and showcase its promising financial ecosystem at the global level. NPST is prepped up to leverage this platform for networking among various industry stakeholders and display its broad array of FinTech solutions. You can expect to know more about NPST's pioneering technological innovations that focus on offering a large pool of FinTech services and products for users, banks, and merchants.

Join us at the Global FinTech Fest 2022 at booth number D16 to learn more about our various product capabilities.

Know more: www.npstx.com

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

