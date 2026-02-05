Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday dedicated two key development projects, completed at a cost of Rs 16.26 crore, to the people of the Amb sub-division of Una district.

These initiatives strengthen road and bridge infrastructure in the region, thereby improving connectivity and delivering direct benefits to local residents.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the upgraded Takarla-Baduhi road via Nei-Abadi, developed at a cost of Rs. 6.57 crore. The upgrade of this nearly 5-kilometre-long stretch will benefit more than 11,000 residents.

In addition, the Chief Minister dedicated the 6.50 kms Amb-Gagret-Harijan Basti road and a Bridge connecting it, completed with an outlay of Rs 9.50 crore. The bridge will significantly enhance road connectivity for the Shree Chintpurni and Gagret Assembly constituencies.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the Samarthya Gyandeep Library and Gymnasium at Maidi Khas, constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 20 lakh, by unveiling the plaque from Takarla. This centre will support the educational, intellectual, and physical development of youth.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the state government was working continuously to promote the overall development of villages and strengthen basic infrastructure. He stated that roads and bridges are not merely physical structures but also bridges to development, opportunities, and self-reliance in villages. The government's priority is to ensure that the benefits of development reach the last person and that balanced, sustainable development is achieved in rural areas.

He also listened to the public grievances on the occasion. Local MLA Sudarshan Singh Bablu expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for dedicating these development works to the people. He said that these projects will provide direct benefits to residents and give fresh momentum to development in the region.

Among those present were MLAs Rakesh Kalia and Vivek Sharma; Chairman of the State Scheduled Castes Commission, Kuldeep Kumar; District Congress President Desh Raj Gautam; Member of the SC Commission, Advocate Vijay Dogra; former District Congress President Rajesh Parashar; and others. (ANI)

