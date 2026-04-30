Business News | Exploring Space Technology: A Transformative Visit to URSC by Sapthagiri NPS University Students

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 30: Sapthagiri NPS University Bengaluru recently organized an enriching industrial visit to the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) in Bengaluru, offering students a valuable opportunity to bridge theoretical knowledge with real-world applications. The visit was conducted by the Departments of Electrical & Electronics Engineering and Electronics & Communication Engineering as part of their academic initiative to enhance practical exposure.

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During the visit, students gained insights into satellite design, development, and testing processes carried out at URSC, one of India's important centers for satellite technology under ISRO. Experts at the facility explained various subsystems of satellites, including communication modules, power systems, and payload integration. The sessions also highlighted India's achievements in space missions and advancements in indigenous technology.

The industrial visit was conducted over two days, allowing students to interact with scientists and engineers, observe advanced laboratories, and understand the importance of precision and innovation in space research. This experience significantly contributed to developing their technical knowledge, problem-solving skills, and awareness of career opportunities in the aerospace sector. Overall, the visit proved to be highly informative and inspiring, reinforcing Sapthagiri NPS University's commitment to experiential learning and industry engagement.

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