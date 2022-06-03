Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Popular dentopreneur Dr Bharat Agravat http://www.drbharat.agravat.com, who is the founder of India's first dental tech startup Smile In Hour https://www.smileinhour.in, has been awarded with the Times Gujarat Icon Award 2022. A medical professional par excellence, Dr Bharat Agravat has been leading the country in devising innovative solutions to counter a highly preventable but debilitating and deadly disease -- oral cancer. His spirit of continuing to go two steps further with each success led him to keep researching and innovating.

The award recognises his achievement to find sure-shot treatments to prevent oral cancer cure Oral Submucous Fibrosis including OSMF Mouth Opening Kit, Cosmetic and Implants Dental Care etc. The event was held in Ahmedabad by the Times of India Group and Economic Times. It was also attended by many dignitaries such as Gujarat Vidhansabha first woman speaker Dr Nimaben Acharya and Sanjeev Mehta- State Convenor, member Foreign Affairs Dept Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Gujarat state and popular Bollywood actress Amyra Dastur. Many other luminaries and dignitaries from the regional medical, Dental and social fields attended the event to commemorate the services of Dr Bharat Agravat. Another highlight of the event was that Dr Bharat Agravat and Dr Harsha Agravat's innovative and globally popular OSMF Mouth Opening DIY Kit was presented to respected Dr Nimaben Acharya and Sanjeev Mehta. Glimpse video of awards and honours Times Gujarat Icon Awards event: https://youtu.be/xlBgRdQx2r0 "We are glad to see Dr Agravat Healthcare Ltd and Smile In Hour grow by leaps and bounds. The event to facilitate Dr Bharat Agravat for his grand efforts against prevent oral cancer was a huge success. Multiple prints and television media like Ahmedabad Times and Economic Times Mediawire Story published it in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Rajkot editions. With the OSMF Mouth Opening Kit sales on the rise, we are currently offering a huge discount on the product. Buy a 2 months package and instead of Rs 7999, you pay only Rs 4800! This offer is only till current stocks last, but it will be greatly beneficial for you to get the 2-month package together. Smile I Hour and Dr Agravat Healthcare Ltd team hopes to hear from you soon and we're committed to freeing you from Oral submucous Fibrosis and prevent oral cancer," said Dr Bharat Agravat. Get Discount purchase online now https://www.osmfmouthopeningkit.com

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Nirmal NR-279 Lottery Result of 03.06.2022, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)